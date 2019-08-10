Area baseball team wins youth World Series

Southpark 12U wins Dixie Youth Baseball World Series For the first time in 50 years, a Southpark team wins the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. Here's the final pitch Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the first time in 50 years, a Southpark team wins the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. Here's the final pitch

A Charlotte youth baseball team won a big tournament in Louisiana Thursday.

The Southpark 12U team won the Dixie youth Baseball World Series. It was the first time in 50 years a Southpark team has won the national championship.

The players came from Alexander Graham Middle School, Carmel Middle School, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day and Providence Day.

The players all play on seven separate teams during the spring and the top 12 players were selected for the 12U team, which won the district and N.C. state tournaments. Overall, the select team finished 15-1 and went undefeated in the World Series.