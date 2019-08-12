Prep Football Preview: Upper State SC

Highlights from first South Pointe spring football scrimmage under DeVonte Holloman South Pointe (SC) High School held its first spring football scrimmage under new coach DeVonte Holloman on May 23, 2019. The former Gamecocks and Dallas Cowboys standout was hired earlier this year to replace Strait Herron. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Pointe (SC) High School held its first spring football scrimmage under new coach DeVonte Holloman on May 23, 2019. The former Gamecocks and Dallas Cowboys standout was hired earlier this year to replace Strait Herron.

Preseason all-Upper State SC Team

Offense

QB – Tahleek Steele, South Pointe, 6-1, 175, Sr.

RB – Stan Mills, Chester, 5-9, 185, Sr.

RB – Nathan Mahaffey, Nation Ford, 5-10, 185, Sr.

WR – Jalen Coit, Cheraw, 5-11, 140, Sr.

WR – Jaylin Lane, Clover, 5-11, 180, Sr.

TE – Khalil Ellis, York, 6-4, 260, Sr.

OL – Carson Murray, Rock Hill, 6-0, 250, Sr.

OL – Will Boggs, York, 6-4, 260, Sr.

OL – Devin Hodges, Nation Ford, 6-1, 270, Sr.

OL – Jesse Mace, Indian Land, 6-3, 225, Sr.

OL – Kyson Chisolm, South Pointe, 6-3, 290, Sr.

Specialists

ATH – Zan Dunham, Chester, 6-2, 200, So.

ATH – Demetric Harden, Lewisville, 6-2, 180, Sr.

K/P- Ben Rich, Fort Mill, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Defense

DL – Teddy Murphy, Chester, 6-1, 240, Sr.

DL – Quay Evans, Chester, 6-2, 275, Sr.

DL – Immanuel Bush, Lancaster, 6-2, 258, Sr.

DL – Rontarius Aldridge, South Pointe, 5-11, 235, Sr.

LB – Javenti Jackson, Chester, 5-10, 205, Jr.

LB – Hayden Johnson, Clover, 6-0, 190, Sr.

LB – Josh Sellers, Chesterfield, 6-2, 217, Sr.

LB – Greg Johnson, Northwestern, 5-11, 210, Jr.

DB – Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill, 6-1, 170, Sr.

DB – A.J. Jefferson, Indian Land, 6-0, 175, Sr.

DB – Petey Tuipulotu, Nation Ford, 6-3, 210, Sr.

DB – Omega Blake, South Pointe, 6-2, 185, Jr.

Upper State South Carolina Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Tahleek Steele, South Pointe, QB, Sr.

Upper State South Carolina Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Teddy Murphy, Chester, DL, Sr.

School Previews

ANDREW JACKSON

Head Coach: Todd Shigley (3rd year as Andrew Jackson head coach; 6th year overall).

2018 Record: 6-5 (2-4 in S.C. Region IV, AA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AA.

Returning Starters: 16

Returning Letterman: 30

Key Returning Starters: Chas DeBruhl, Sr., QB (6-3, 185); Ty Elder, Sr., FS (5-10, 165); Cedric Samuel, Sr., SS (5-11, 185); Gavin Blackmon, Sr., CB (5-10, 180); Ryan Hunter, Sr., OL (5-10, 190); O.J. White, Jr., WR/RB (6-0, 195).

Key Newcomers: Jacob Witmore, Jr., DL/TE (6-4, 270); Owen Phillips, So., TE/K (6-1, 185).

Outlook: The Volunteers have been up and down in the last four years, going 19-22 in that span. This year, Andrew Jackson returns 16 starters and believe that gives it the experience to contend in Region IV AA. The Volunteers will need senior QB Chas DeBruhl (1,115 yards passing, 10 touchdowns last year) and junior RB O.J. White (1,000-plus yards all purpose; 11 touchdowns) to lead the offense. Meanwhile, an experienced secondary in seniors Gavin Blackmon (73 tackles, three interceptions), Ty Elder (three interceptions) and Cedric Samuel (two interceptions) headline an opportunistic defense.

CAROLINA CRUSADERS

Head Coach: Jeremy Ray (1st year as Carolina Crusaders’ varsity head coach; former Crusaders’ offensive coordinator, J.V. coach (7 years with Crusaders)).

2018 Record: 0-10 (0-7 in the Pioneer Football League (PFL)).

2019 Conference: PFL.

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Letterman: 11

Key Returning Starters: Jesse Hudson, Sr., QB (5-11, 180); Jakob Schettler, Sr., DE (6-0, 175); Timothy Dunbar, Sr., MLB (6-0, 190); Reece Kane, Sr., WR (5-11, 170); Robert Billings, Sr., WR (5-9, 170).

Key Newcomers: Johntavious Dixon, Jr., DT (6-0, 250); Reco White, Jr., LB (6-0, 175); Chase Allen, Sr., WR (6-1, 165); Dale Painter, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 180).

Outlook: The Crusaders are eager to put last year behind them after a 0-10 campaign. This year, with 11 starters back, the Crusaders need senior QB Jesse Hudson and senior MLB Timothy Dunbar to lead a team that wants “change their culture.”

CATAWBA RIDGE

Head Coach: Zac Lendyak (1st as Catawba Ridge head coach).

2018 Record: 1st-year team.

2019 Conference: Independent.

Returning Starters: 1st-year team.

Returning Letterman: 1st-year team.

Key Returning Starters: 1st-year team.

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Copperheads will have to go through the usual growing pains of a new football program and school. But coach Zac Lendyak, the former, Nation Ford offensive coordinator, will have the numbers to build a strong program at Catawba Ridge. While Lendyak and company might not succeed on the field this year, the first-year head coach is excited about “the opportunity to set the tone for the program and create a winning culture” from the start.

CENTRAL PAGELAND

Head Coach: Trent Usher (3rd year as Central Pageland head coach; 15-9 at Central Pageland).

2018 Record: 8-5 (4-2 in S.C. Region IV, AA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AA.

Returning Starters: 10 (2 offense; 8 defense).

Returning Letterman: 27

Key Returning Starters: Cam Miller, Sr., TE/DE (6-4, 230); Trey Robinson, Sr., RB/SS (5-9, 180); Sebastian Richardson, Sr., RB/FS (5-10, 175); Dajon Funderburk, Sr., DT (6-1, 280); Ron Benjamin, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 185); Jalen Robinson, Sr., CB/RB (5-7, 160); Raheem Lindo, Sr., RB/LB (6-1, 230).

Key Newcomers: Shy McManus, Jr., QB (5-10, 185); Oscar Moore, Jr., OLB (5-10, 185); Jacob Jordan, Jr., OLB/RB (5-9, 185).

Outlook: Central Pageland has posted respectable back-to-back 8-5 seasons, but the Eagles want more. This year, Central Pageland will need some younger players (like junior QB Shy McManus) to emerge on for an offense that returns only two starters. The Eagles’ defense is loaded with experience as eight starters are back led by seniors DE Cam Miller, SS Trey Robinson and FS Sebastian Richardson.

CHESTER

Head Coach: Victor Floyd (8th year as Chester football coach; 21st year overall; 63-34 at Chester; 150-101 overall).

2018 Record: 15-0 (4-0 in S.C. Region IV, AAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AAA.

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Letterman: 23

Key Returning Starters: Zan Durham, So., QB (6-2, 220); Quay Evans, Sr., DL (6-2, 275); Teddy Murphy, Sr., DL (6-1, 240); Stan Mills, Sr., RB (5-9, 185); Ly’Terrence Mills, Sr., DB (5-10, 175); Detaveon Miller, Jr., LB (6-2, 225); Javenti Jackson, Jr., LB (5-10, 205).

Other Key Returnees/Newcomers: Jordan Coleman, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 170); Khmani Tobias, So., WR/DB (5-10, 165).

Outlook: Chester returns 15 starters from the defending S.C. AAA state championship team that went a perfect 15-0. The Cyclones’ offense should be potent again with sophomore QB Zan Durham (2,000 total yards last year) and senior RB Stan Mills (1,200 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns) back to lead an offense that averaged 37 points per game last year. But Chester’s strength could be on the defensive side of the ball, where senior DL’s Quay Evans (31 quarterback pressures last year), Teddy Murphy (16 sacks) and junior LB’s Detaveon Miller (115 tackles) and Javenti Jackson (126 tackles) headline a unit that surrendered only 15 points per game a year ago and will be even more experienced this season. Chester is loaded with talent again this season and has all the pieces to repeat at AAA state champions in 2019.

CHESTERFIELD

Head Coach: Michael Mains (2nd year as Chesterfield head coach).

2018 Record: 5-6 (3-3 S.C. Region IV, AA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AA.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Josh Sellers, Sr., MLB/FB/TE (6-2, 217); James McBride, Sr., RB (5-5, 138); Josh Adams, Jr., QB (5-9, 175); Jalen Thompson, Jr., WR/CB (5-7, 147); Colby Smith, Sr., G/DT (6-0, 293); Zane Huggins, Sr., LT (5-11, 205); Jaylan McManus, Sr., MLB/TE (6-1, 220); Kevin Diggs, So., WR/TE (6-1, 171); Gabe Oliver, Sr., DL (5-10, 222); Blade Teal, Sr., DL (5-10, 198).

Key Newcomers: Tyrell Melton, So., OL/DL (6-2, 290); Andrew Threatt.

Outlook: Chesterfield has a strong football tradition in its recent history, but was inconsistent last year at 5-6. This year, the Golden Rams have a veteran team back with 13 starters returning. Junior QB Josh Adams (1,191 yards passing, 14 touchdowns) and senior RB James McBride (788 yards rushing) will be the go-to offensive playmakers. The Chesterfield defense will be led by a strong front seven, featuring MLB Josh Sellers (154 tackles).

CLOVER

Head Coach: Brian Lane (3rd year as Clover head coach; 13th year overall).

2018 Record: 5-5 (1-3 in S.C. Region III, AAAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAAA.

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Letterman: N/A.

Key Returning Starters: Hayden Johnson, Sr., LB (6-0, 190); Jaylin Lane, Sr., WR (5-11, 180); Shon Brown, Sr., LB (6-2, 225); Gabe Carroll, Sr., QB (6-0, 180); Chance Mackey, Jr., DB (6-0, 175); Zion Roberts, Sr., WR (6-2, 200); David Hall, Sr. RB (5-11, 195); Zach Blanchard, Sr., OL/DL (N/A); Clint Sexton, Sr., OL (6-1, 305).

Other Key Returnees: Blackman Huckabee, Sr., WR (6-1, 190); Austin Clark, Sr., WR (6-1, 190).

Key Newcomers: Jaquarius Guinn, Sr., DL (6-3, 275); Jaylon Ballard, Sr., DL (N/A); Zacch Davis, RB/WR/DB (N/A); Rhyan Cheatham, Jr., DB (6-3, 170).

Outlook: Clover has been up and down the last two seasons, going 8-12 in that span. But with 15 starters back from a 5-5 team, the Blue Eagles have the experience to make a move in Region III, AAAAA. Clover should have a potent offense led by QB Gabe Carroll (2,606 passing, 20 touchdowns last year), RB David Hall (1,008 yards rushing last year) WRs Jaylin Lane and Zion Roberts. Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles’ defense will also be stout with LB’s Hayden Johnson (121 tackles) and Shon Brown headlining the group.

FORT MILL

Head Coach: Rob McNeely (2nd year as Fort Mill head coach; 54-44 overall).

2018 Record: 1-9 (0-4 in the S.C. Region III, AAAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAAA.

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Letterman: 26

Key Returning Starters: Dylan Helms, Sr., QB (6-2, 180); Cole Rasmussen, Sr., LB/LS (6-0, 200); James Hyland, Sr., DE (6-1, 255); Avery Wilcox, Sr., CB (6-0, 170); Ben Rich, Sr., K (5-10, 165).

Key Newcomers: Jordan Herman, Sr., OT (6-8, 360); Keyan Mims, Sr., WR (6-5, 205); Boston Brinkley, So., DT (6-2, 260).

Outlook: Fort Mill has really struggled in recent years with just eight wins in the last three seasons combined, including a 1-9 mark in 2018. But this year, there are reasons for optimism as 15 starters return, including senior QB Dylan Helms (1,600-plus yards of total offense, 14 touchdowns last year). The Fort Mill defense returns all three starting linebackers and all four defensive backs with seniors in LB Cole Rasmussen (80 tackles) and CB Avery Wilcox (62 tackles, two interceptions) leading the unit.

GREAT FALLS

Head Coach: Tom Butler (1st year as Great Falls’ head coach; Former Westwood (SC) defensive coordinator).

2018 Record: 4-7 (0-3 in S.C. Region II, A).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region II, A.

Returning Starters: 18

Returning Letterman: 23

Key Returning Starters: Kelton Talford, Sr., WR/S (6-7, 185); D.J. Adams, Sr., WR/S/LB (5-11, 170); Scottie Blackmon, Sr., RB/DL (6-2, 210).

Key Newcomers: Tommy Seagler, So. QB (5-8, 150); Deshawn Johnson, So., RB/LB (6-2, 220); K.J. Abrams, So., DL/RB (6-3, 260).

Outlook: Great Falls lost 25 straight games from 2015-17, but made big strides last year going 4-7. This year, new head coach Tom Butler (former Westwood defensive coordinator) inherits a team with 18 starters returning. The Red Devils will look to keep their momentum going with two-way standouts in seniors WR/RB/S/LB D.J. Adams (567 yards rushing last year), RB/DL Scottie Blackmon and WR/S Kelton Talford (eight touchdown catches) trying to help Great Falls take the next step by getting above .500 and returning to the playoffs.

INDIAN LAND

Head Coach: Horatio “H.B.” Blades (3rd year as Indian Land head coach).

2018 Record: 5-5 (3-1 in S.C. Region IV, AAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AAA.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Letterman: 24

Key Returning Starters: A.J. Jefferson, Sr., ATH (6-0, 175); Brandon Britton, Jr., QB (6-0, 195); Jesse Mace, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 225); Miegwel Lewis, Jr., ATH (5-11, 175); Caden Bloxham, Sr., LB (5-10, 190); Michael Csuhta, Jr., C (6-0, 265); Gabe Faulkner, Sr., S (5-11, 180).

Other Key Returnees/Newcomers: Prestin Hawkins, Jr., OL (6-6, 305); Chris Cruz, Jr., OLB (6-1, 220); Donovan Mason, Sr., OL (6-3, 280).

Outlook: The Warriors posted back-to-back, two-win seasons in 2016 and 2017 before making a big jump to 5-5 last season. This year, 12 starters are back led by two-way standouts in senior DB A.J. Jefferson (seven interceptions last year) and senior OL/DL Jesse Mace. The Warriors have the experience and talent to get back above .500, contend for the Region IV AAA title and even make a playoff run.

LANCASTER

Head Coach: Marcus Surratt (1st year as Lancaster head coach; former Lancaster defensive coordinator).

2018 Record: 6-5 (2-3 in S.C. Region III, AAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAA.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Letterman: 17

Key Returning Starters: Immanuel Bush, Sr., TE/DL (6-2, 258); Phillip Mickles, Jr., WR/DB (5-11, 170); R.J. Stevenson, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 260); J.P. Cunningham, So., DB/WR (5-9, 160); Akeem Ford, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 178); Miles Boyd, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 258); Will Burton, Sr., TE/LB (6-0, 200); Tray Talford, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 220).

Key Newcomers: Juelz Hood, So., RB/DB (5-10, 175).

Outlook: Former Lancaster defensive coordinator and West Charlotte head coach Marcus Surratt takes over a Bruins’ team that hovered around .500 in the last three seasons, going 14-18 overall. This year, Lancaster returns eight starters. The Bruins will have to reload quickly on offense, while the Lancaster defense led by senior DE Immanuel Bush (67 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks last year).

LEGION COLLEGIATE

Head Coach: Strait Herron (1st as Legion Collegiate head coach).

2018 Record: 1st-year team.

2019 Conference: Independent.

Returning Starters: 1st-year team.

Returning Letterman: 1st-year team.

Key Returning Starters: 1st-year team

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Legion Collegiate will have to take its lumps as a first-year program, but former South Pointe coach Strait Herron, knows how to build a championship program, after going 56-5 in the last five years with four state championships in that same span with the Stallions.

LEWISVILLE

Head Coach: Will Mitchell (8th year as Lewisville head coach; 37-43 overall).

2018 Record: 0-10 (0-6 in S.C. Region IV, AA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AA).

Returning Starters: 19

Returning Letterman: 25

Key Returning Starters: Demetric Hardin, Sr., WR/RB (6-2, 180); Jadon Scott, Sr., WR/LB (6-0, 170); Scout Wallace, Sr., LB (5-9, 210); Isaac Faulkenberry, Jr., OL (6-2, 310); Christian Yoder, So., QB (6-0, 165); Chriss Flynn, Sr., DE (6-0, 175); Deven McCrorey, Jr., RB (5-6, 145).

Key Newcomers: Jeb Grant, So., DL (6-2, 245); James Gillcrease, Fr., OL/DL (5-11, 260).

Outlook: Lewisville went 19-7 in 2016 and 2017 combined, before falling hard to 0-10 in 2018 as they moved up to S.C. class AA (from A). This year, with 19 starters back the Lions should be much more ready for Region IV AA play. Lewisville will need sophomore QB Christian Yoder and senior wideouts Demetric Hardin and Jadon Scott to step up for a Lions’ offense that averaged just 18 points per game a year ago. The Lewisville defense will also need to improve with senior LB Scout Wallace, leading a veteran unit.

MCBEE

Head Coach: Johnny Kline (2nd year as McBee football coach).

2018 Record: 4-9 (2-1 in Region II, A).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region II, A.

Returning Starters: 16

Returning Letterman: 20

Key Returning Starters: Jaheim Wright, Sr., RB/DB (5-11, 170); Brady Boyle, Jr., QB/DB (5-7, 160); Dawson Wellman, Jr., OL/DE (6-2, 250); Elijah Williams, Sr., RB/LB (5-7, 180).

Key Newcomers: Chad Brown, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 185).

Outlook: McBee got off to an 0-6 start last year, but finished strong going 4-3 over the last seven games while advancing to the third round of the S.C. A playoffs. This year, McBee will need more production from two-way standouts like senior RB/DB Jaheim Wright (1,030 all-purpose yards, eight touchdowns last year) and QB/DB Brady Boyle (780 total yards, nine touchdowns, 40 tackles last year) for team that will have to score more points to win more games.

NATION FORD

Head Coach: Michael Allen (9th year as Nation Ford head coach; 49-46 at Nation Ford).

2018 Record: 6-6 (2-2 in S.C. Region III, AAAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAAA.

Returning Starters: 6 (4 offense; 2 defense).

Returning Letterman: 20

Key Returning Starters: Nathan Mahaffey, Sr., RB/DB (5-10, 185); Petey Tuipulotu, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 210); Gabe Huitt, Jr., QB (6-2, 185); Devin Hodges, Sr., OL (6-1, 270).

Key Newcomers: Steven McFadden, Jr., TE/HB (6-3, 225) (Nation Ford J.V. standout).

Outlook: The Falcons are in the unenviable spot of being amongst tradition powers in S.C. Region III AAAAA, one of the toughest leagues in the state. But Nation Ford has proven it can hang with best of the best going a respectable 27-22 over the past four years. But with six starters returning -- after losing 43 players and five coaches to the new Catawba Ridge and Legion Collegiate High Schools -- the Falcons have another challenge. However, Allen believes his team has the pieces in senior RB Nathan Mahaffey (school-record 1,607 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns), senior WR/DB Petey Tuipulotu (33 receptions on offense; 108 tackles on defense), senior OL Devin Hodges (35 pancake blocks) and junior QB Gabe Huitt to be right in the thick of the region race and in the playoff picture, again.

NORTHWESTERN

Head Coach: Page Wofford (1st year as Northwestern head coach; former Northwestern assistant).

2018 Record: 4-7 (3-1 in S.C. Region III, AAAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAAA.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Letterman: 25

Key Returning Starters: Gregory Bivens, Sr., WR (6-0, 185); Ger-Cari Caldwell, Sr., WR (6-4, 180); Gregory Johnson, Jr., LB (5-11, 210); Daylan Hardin, Sr., DB (5-10, 165); Jaden Campbell, Sr., DT (6-2, 242); Morayo Bankhole, Sr., OL (6-3, 250).

Key Newcomers: Zawon Brown, Jr., NG (6-0, 270).

Outlook: Northwestern has long established itself as a traditional state power, averaging 11 wins per season over the previous decade, before slipping to 4-7 last season, the Trojans’ first losing season since 2005. Enter new head coach Page Wofford (former Northwestern assistant) and the Trojans will look to reload with 12 starters back in the lineup. The normally potent Northwestern passing offense will look to get back in air with senior wideouts Gregory Bivens and Ger-cari Caldwell played big roles. Meanwhile, the Trojans’ defense will have to be more stingy with seniors in LB Gregory Johnson and DT Jaden Campbell spearheading the unit.

SOUTH POINTE

Head Coach: DeVonte Holloman (1st year head coach).

2018 Record: 10-2 (5-0 in Region III, AAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAA.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Tahleek Steele, Sr., QB (6-1, 175); Kyson Chisolm, Sr., OL (6-3, 290); Josh McClure, Sr., DB (5-9, 150); Rontarious Aldridge, Sr., DL (5-11, 235); Quay Chambers, Sr., RB (5-10, 175); Tyresse Weeks-Minto, Sr., LB/DL (5-11, 225); Omega Blake, Jr., WR/FS (6-2, 185); Troy Frazier, Jr., SS (6-2, 185).

Key Newcomers: Nygel Moore, Jr., RB (5-9, 170).

Outlook: Former South Pointe standout and new head Coach DeVonte Holloman (former University of South Carolina, NFL player) now takes over a Stallions’ program that has set a nearly impossible standard going 56-5 in the last five years with four S.C. AAAA state championships. South Pointe has plenty of talent with senior quarterback Tahleek Steele (2,470 yards passing, 33 touchdowns last year) back to lead the offense, while seniors Rontarious Aldridge (50 tackles), Omega Blake (four interceptions) and Troy Frazier (61 tackles) headline an experienced defensive group on defense.

YORK

Head Coach: Dean Boyd (1st year as York head coach).

2018 Record: 6-5 (4-1 in S.C. Region III, AAAA).

2019 Conference: S.C. Region III, AAAA.

Returning Starters: 7 (4 offense; 3 defense).

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Khalil Ellis, Sr., TE (6-4, 260); Will Boggs, Sr., OL (6-4, 260); Ashton Shannon, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 265); Dashawn Brown, Jr., WR (6-1, 165); Kenny Byrd, Sr., MLB (6-1, 220); Jahari Moore, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 185); Matt Spencer, Sr., SS (6-1, 185).

Key Newcomers: Frank Thompson, So., RB (5-8, 185); Dae-Dae Smith Peery, Jr., DL (5-9, 265); Jordan Burris, Jr., LB (5-10, 190).

Outlook: New head coach Dean Boyd returns to his alma mater after 22 years at Marlboro County. Boyd inherits a York team with a strong tradition but were up and down at 6-5 last season. The Cougars will look to all-region seniors in TE Khalil Ellis, WR Jahari Moore, OL Ashton Shannon to lead the offense. Meanwhile, the York defense should be solid with senior MLB Kenny Byrd directing the unit. The Cougars will have to grow up quickly in the unforgiving Region III, AAAA with only seven starters back, and will likely be in rebuilding mode this season.

Upper State South Carolina Football Conference Predictions

Pioneer Football League (PFL)

Anderson Cavaliers; 2. Cabarrus Stallions; 3. Asheville Saints; 4. Tennessee Silverbacks; 5. Carolina Crusaders.

Region III, AAAAA

Rock Hill; 2. Northwestern; 3. Clover; 4. Nation Ford; 5. Fort Mill.

Region III, AAAA

South Pointe; 2. Ridge View; 3. Lancaster; 4. Westwood; 5. York; 6. Richland Northeast.

Region IV, AAA

Chester; 2. Fairfield Central; 3. Indian Land; 4. Camden; 5. Keenan.

Region IV, AA

Central Pageland; 2. Buford; 3. North Central; 4. Andrew Jackson; 5. Lee Central; 6. Chesterfield; 7 Lewisville.

Region II, A

1. Lamar; 2. McBee; 3. Great Falls; 4. Timmonsville.

Note: The Observer did not receive preseason information from Buford, Cheraw or Rock Hill.