Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School
|Cl.
|This week
|Rec
|Next week
1.
Mallard Creek
4A
|d. Butler 33-17
1-0-1
at Rocky River
2.
Myers Park
4A
|Bye
1-0
Providence
3.
Vance
4A
|d. Heritage (VA) 35-7
1-0
Gastonia Huss
4.
Richmond Sr.
4A
|d. Anson Sr. 33-0
2-0
Butler
5.
Charlotte Catholic
3A
|lost 7-0 to Good Counsel (MD)
1-1
|Archbishop Rummel (LA)
6.
Weddington
3A
|d. Porter RIdge 33-19
2-0
at South Mecklenburg
|7.
|Butler
|4A
|lost 33-17 to Mallard Creek
|1-1
|at Richmond Senior
|8.
|Hough
|4A
|d. Providence 38-14
|1-1
|at Byrnes (SC)
9.
Shelby
2A
|d. Asheville Reynolds 58-21
2-0
Bye
10.
Chester, SC
3A
|d. Fort Mill 48-0
2-0
at Rock Hill
11.
Kings Mountain
3A
|d. Monroe 35-20
2-0
Skyland Roberson
12.
Charlotte Christian
IND
|lost 56-6 to Valor Christian
1-1
|at Atlanta Pace Academy
13.
NW Cabarrus
3A
|d. Mount Pleasant 47-15
2-0
at Carson
14.
Gastonia Huss
3A
|d. Rocky River 7-3
1-0
at Vance
15.
RH South Pointe
4A
|d. Rock HIll 26-15
2-0
Bye
|16.
|Providence Day
|IND
|d. Rabun Gap (GA) 43-7
|2-0
|Reynolds-Miller Academy
Scores
NORTH CAROLINA
Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 12
Belmont South Point 14, Lincolnton 0
Charlotte Country Day 42, Covenant Day 0
Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Bearcats 6
Gastonia Huss 7, Rocky River 3
Good Counsel (MD) 7, Charlotte Catholic 0
Harding 69, Garinger 8
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 63, Concord 8
Hough 38, Providence 14
Independence 42, South Meck 7
Kannapolis Brown 28, Ashbrook 6
Kings Mountain 35, Monroe 20
Mallard Creek 33, Butler 17
Olympic 35, North Meck 14
Pine Lake Prep 20, Lake Norman Charter 14 OT
Providence Day 43, Rabun Gap (GA) 7
Richmond Senior 33, Anson Senior 0
Shelby 58, Asheville Reynolds 21
South Caldwell 14, Maiden 13
Unionville Piedmont 24, North Stanly 0
Valor Christian (CO) 56, Charlotte Christian 6
Vance 35, Heritage (VA) 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Metrolina Christian 27
Weddington 33, Porter Ridge 19
West Forsyth 49, Mooresville 7
West Mecklenburg 8, West Charlotte 0
SOUTH CAROLINA
Cheser 48, Fort Mill 0
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 19, Belmont Stuart Cramer 12
Rock Hill South Pointe 26, Rock Hill 15
Next Week’s Schedule
Friday, Sept. 6
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
South Piedmont 1A
Christ the King vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7
Butler at Richmond Senior
Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter at Providence Day
Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy
Charlotte Latin at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Columbia Hammond School at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Covenant Day, 7
Garinger at West Mecklenburg, 7
Gastonia Huss at Vance, 7
Harding at West Charlotte, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Camden (SC) Military, 4
Hough at Duncan (SC) Byrnes
Independence at Olympic, 7
Mallard Creek at Rocky River, 7
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 7
Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel at Charlotte Catholic
North Mecklenburg at West Forsyth, 7
Providence at Myers Park, 7
Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7
Weddington at South Mecklenburg, 7
N.C. nonconference
Albemarle at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Anson County at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Avery County at North Buncombe
Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns
Boone Watauga at Pfafftown Reagan
Brevard at East Rutherford
Cabarrus Warriors at Arden Christ School, 7
Catawba Bandys at South Caldwell
Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Concord Cox Mill at West Rowan
East Burke at Morganton Freedom
East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
East Lincoln at Gastonia Ashbrook
East Rowan at South Rowan
Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City
Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Prep
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Unionville Piedmont
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Lenoir Hibriten at Ashe County
Lexington at North Rowan
Lincolnton at North Gaston
Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill
Monroe at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Monroe Parkwood at Marshville Forest Hills
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Winston-Salem Carver
Mooresville at Davie County
Morganton Patton at Marion McDowell
Newton-Conover at Hickory
North Lincoln at West Caldwell
Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson
North Wilkes at North Iredell
Raleigh Word of God at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
R-S Central at Polk County
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at South Stanly
Skyland Roberson at Kings Mountain
Southwestern Randolph at West Stanly
Statesville at Alexander Central
Statesville Christian at Asheville Gladiators, 7
Valdese Draughn at Newton Foard
Interstate
Clover (SC) at Belmont South Point
Pageland (SC) Central at Montgomery Central
S.C. nonconference
Blacksburg at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Chester at Rock Hill
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Fort Mill at Lancaster, 7
Lancaster Buford at Liberty Dixie
Richburg Lewisville at Great Falls
Rock Hill Northwestern at Roebuck Dorman
Rock Hill South Pointe at Fort Mill Nation Ford
York at Indian Land
Next Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30
