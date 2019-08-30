High School Sports

Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.SchoolCl.This weekRecNext week

1.

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Butler 33-17

1-0-1

at Rocky River

2.

Myers Park

4A

Bye

1-0

Providence

3.

Vance

4A

d. Heritage (VA) 35-7

1-0

Gastonia Huss

4.

Richmond Sr.

4A

d. Anson Sr. 33-0

2-0

Butler

5.

Charlotte Catholic

3A

lost 7-0 to Good Counsel (MD)

1-1

Archbishop Rummel (LA)

6.

Weddington

3A

d. Porter RIdge 33-19

2-0

at South Mecklenburg

7.Butler4Alost 33-17 to Mallard Creek1-1at Richmond Senior
8.Hough4Ad. Providence 38-141-1at Byrnes (SC)

9.

Shelby

2A

d. Asheville Reynolds 58-21

2-0

Bye

10.

Chester, SC

3A

d. Fort Mill 48-0

2-0

at Rock Hill

11.

Kings Mountain

3A

d. Monroe 35-20

2-0

Skyland Roberson

12.

Charlotte Christian

IND

lost 56-6 to Valor Christian

1-1

at Atlanta Pace Academy

13.

NW Cabarrus

3A

d. Mount Pleasant 47-15

2-0

at Carson

14.

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Rocky River 7-3

1-0

at Vance

15.

RH South Pointe

4A

d. Rock HIll 26-15

2-0

Bye

16.Providence DayINDd. Rabun Gap (GA) 43-72-0Reynolds-Miller Academy

Scores

NORTH CAROLINA

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 12

Belmont South Point 14, Lincolnton 0

Charlotte Country Day 42, Covenant Day 0

Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Bearcats 6

Gastonia Huss 7, Rocky River 3

Good Counsel (MD) 7, Charlotte Catholic 0

Harding 69, Garinger 8

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 63, Concord 8

Hough 38, Providence 14

Independence 42, South Meck 7

Kannapolis Brown 28, Ashbrook 6

Kings Mountain 35, Monroe 20

Mallard Creek 33, Butler 17

Olympic 35, North Meck 14

Pine Lake Prep 20, Lake Norman Charter 14 OT

Providence Day 43, Rabun Gap (GA) 7

Richmond Senior 33, Anson Senior 0

Shelby 58, Asheville Reynolds 21

South Caldwell 14, Maiden 13

Unionville Piedmont 24, North Stanly 0

Valor Christian (CO) 56, Charlotte Christian 6

Vance 35, Heritage (VA) 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Metrolina Christian 27

Weddington 33, Porter Ridge 19

West Forsyth 49, Mooresville 7

West Mecklenburg 8, West Charlotte 0

SOUTH CAROLINA

Cheser 48, Fort Mill 0

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 19, Belmont Stuart Cramer 12

Rock Hill South Pointe 26, Rock Hill 15

Next Week’s Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Christ the King vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7

Butler at Richmond Senior

Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter at Providence Day

Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy

Charlotte Latin at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Columbia Hammond School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Covenant Day, 7

Garinger at West Mecklenburg, 7

Gastonia Huss at Vance, 7

Harding at West Charlotte, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Camden (SC) Military, 4

Hough at Duncan (SC) Byrnes

Independence at Olympic, 7

Mallard Creek at Rocky River, 7

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 7

Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel at Charlotte Catholic

North Mecklenburg at West Forsyth, 7

Providence at Myers Park, 7

Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7

Weddington at South Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Anson County at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Avery County at North Buncombe

Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns

Boone Watauga at Pfafftown Reagan

Brevard at East Rutherford

Cabarrus Warriors at Arden Christ School, 7

Catawba Bandys at South Caldwell

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Concord Cox Mill at West Rowan

East Burke at Morganton Freedom

East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

East Lincoln at Gastonia Ashbrook

East Rowan at South Rowan

Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City

Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Prep

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Unionville Piedmont

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lenoir Hibriten at Ashe County

Lexington at North Rowan

Lincolnton at North Gaston

Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill

Monroe at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Monroe Parkwood at Marshville Forest Hills

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Winston-Salem Carver

Mooresville at Davie County

Morganton Patton at Marion McDowell

Newton-Conover at Hickory

North Lincoln at West Caldwell

Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson

North Wilkes at North Iredell

Raleigh Word of God at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

R-S Central at Polk County

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at South Stanly

Skyland Roberson at Kings Mountain

Southwestern Randolph at West Stanly

Statesville at Alexander Central

Statesville Christian at Asheville Gladiators, 7

Valdese Draughn at Newton Foard

Interstate

Clover (SC) at Belmont South Point

Pageland (SC) Central at Montgomery Central

S.C. nonconference

Blacksburg at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Chester at Rock Hill

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Fort Mill at Lancaster, 7

Lancaster Buford at Liberty Dixie

Richburg Lewisville at Great Falls

Rock Hill Northwestern at Roebuck Dorman

Rock Hill South Pointe at Fort Mill Nation Ford

York at Indian Land

Next Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

