Hough High soccer bounces back from loss, tops Butler at home Wednesday

The Butler Bulldogs’ soccer team’s grueling schedule this week was too much to overcome as they were beaten by the Hough Huskies 3-1 Wednesday at Hough.

For Butler it was their third game in as many nights and for soccer that qualifies as a brutal stretch.

In the non-conference game between Butler (Southwestern 4A) and Hough (I-Meck 4A), the Huskies scored a pair of goals in the game’s first 13 minutes. That would prove to be all the scoring that Hough would need, as the Huskies’ defense played solidly the entire game.

Huskies’ goalie Caden Johnson earned the win with four saves while facing six shots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bulldogs Coach Kyle Searles wouldn’t use his team’s three-games-in-three-nights schedule as an excuse for Wednesday’s loss, but he did acknowledge that it was a factor.

“I believe it was,” said Searles. “It’s tough whether you play two or three nights in a row, but at the same time I think our boys showed the fight. You saw their legs get tired pretty early on but we’re not going to sit here and make excuses on it. You move on and it’s a new week”

Both Butler and Hough had early opportunities to score but it was the Huskies who capitalized.

A corner kick by Hough’s Bryce McMillen was sent into the Butler box in good position. The ball was tapped by Richie Cano and ended up on the foot of Evan Ghiloni. The quick flick into the net by Ghiloni gave Hough a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later a nice long run by McMillen produced the Huskies’ second goal of the game. A blast by McMillen from yards out found nothing but net and a 2-0 Hough advantage.

“It was a good start for us” said Hough coach David Smith. We’ve been falling behind the last two games so it was good to get off to a quick start. We had a few starters out tonight for various reasons and had some guys step up off the bench. I think that energy helped carry us the first 15 minutes.”

The Huskies scored an insurance goal in the 56th minute for a 3-0 advantage. Ghiloni worked hard to hunt down a ball deep in Butler territory. Ghiloni’s quick pass went to Drew Powell who buried the shot for his first goal of the season.

“I saw the goalie was going to play it out and I tried to cheat a little bit,” said Ghiloni. “I ran at the guy and got a tackle, took it to the end line and passed it to Drew (Powell). He slotted it perfectly.”

The Bulldogs got a late goal by Erick Rivas of an indirect kick that allowed Butler to avoid the shutout.

RECORDS: Butler (2-2) Hough (3-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Bryce McMillen – Hough) Junior forward scored Hough’s second goal, and his perfect corner kick in the box led to the Huskies’ first goal.

(Erick Rivas - Butler) Freshman midfielder helped the Bulldogs dodge a shutout when he scored late in the match off an indirect kick with a blast from close range.

(Evan Ghiloni – Hough) Senior midfielder had a goal and an assist to lead the Huskies in scoring on the night.

THEY SAID IT: “He told us to us to be consistent, work hard, play as a team, never stop trying, and everything a good coach would say.” - Hough forward Bryce McMillen on what Huskies coach David Smith told the team before the game.

WORTH MENTIONING:

The Huskies and Bulldogs have played a lot of soccer this week. Wednesday night’s game was the third game in three days for Butler and second in a row for Hough. The Bulldogs lost two of their three back-to-back-to back games while Hough split its back-to-back games.

Both goalies, Hough’s Johnson and Butler’s Sullivan Lewis, wore protective head gear at their own choosing.

The game was chippy as seven yellow cards were handed out by the referee. Four cautions went to the Bulldogs (including one to the bench) while the Huskies were cautioned three times.

Butler gets a much-needed six-day rest and will be in action next on Tuesday when it plays at Mallard Creek.

The Huskies will also get a six-day rest and will host Providence on Tuesday.

H – 5th minute - (Goal – Evan Ghiloni) (Assist – Richie Cano)

H – 13th minute – (Goal – Bryce McMillen) (Erik Sopiqoti)

H – 56th minute – (Goal – Drew Powell) (Assist – Evan Ghiloni)

B – 75th minute – (Goal Erick Rivas)