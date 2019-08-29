Friday’s high school football previews

Riding with Recruits: Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year.

No. 7 Butler (1-0) at No. 1 Mallard Creek (0-0-1), 7 p.m. – Mallard Creek holds a 9-4 edge in this 4A rivalry, including a 36-28 error-filled victory a year ago. Both teams looked sharp in storm-interrupted openers last week.

Carolina Bearcats (1-1) at Charlotte Latin (1-0), 7 p.m. – The Hawks’ defense could get a test, as Bearcats’ QB Wanyae Freeman threw for four touchdowns two weeks ago.

No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (1-0) at Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel, 7 p.m. – The host Falcons, who play in the powerful D.C.-area Catholic schools conference, are ranked fifth in Maryland and 48th nationally. Charlotte Catholic hasn’t lost since the season-opener a year ago against Charlotte Christian.

Community School of Davidson (0-0) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (0-1), 7:30 p.m. – Look for Community School to run the ball, as Bishop McGuinness gave up more than 400 rushing yards last week against Central Davidson.

Covenant Day (0-1) at Charlotte Country Day (1-0), 7 p.m. – Covenant Day’s strong defensive line gets a test from Country Day’s Quentin Cooper, who rushed for 113 yards last week.

East Mecklenburg (0-1) at Ardrey Kell (0-1), 7 p.m. – This could be a defensive struggle. Both teams did a good job last week against high-scoring opponents.

Harding (1-0) at Garinger (0-1), 7 p.m. – Is Harding back? The Rams exploded for 54 points last week against Hopewell. It’s not clear if Garinger QB Barry Truss Turner, who played well Monday before injuring an ankle, will be back Friday.

Hickory Grove Christian (0-0) at Simpsonville (S.C.) Southside Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m. – Lynn Coble, Hickory Grove’s new coach, takes his team up against a South Carolina foe that scored 70 points last week.

Highlands Ranch (Co.) Valor Christian (0-0) at No. 12 Charlotte Christian (1-0), 7 p.m. – A Denver Post headline this week: Can someone knock off Valor Christian? The visitors feature explosive RB Gavin Sawchuck and have won five of the last seven 5A championships in the Rocky Mountain State.

Hopewell (0-1) at Berry Academy (0-0), 7 p.m. – A meeting of teams hoping that the return of 16 starters (for each school) can lead to big improvements from rough 2018 seasons.

No. 8 Hough (0-1) at Providence (1-0), 7 p.m. – The Huskies’ defense looked strong at times last week against Butler. Providence held East Mecklenburg to less than 130 yards total offense last Friday.

Lake Norman Charter (0-1) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (1-0), 7:30 p.m. – Lake Norman Charter gave up 252 rushing yards last week against Southlake Christian and faces a Pine Lake Prep team that rolled up 46 points in an opening victory.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-1, 0-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Christ the King (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The Pride’s explosive offense, which was held in check last week by Providence Day, faces a Christ the King defense that had trouble stopping the run in a 43-20 loss to Cherryville.

North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Olympic (0-1), 7 p.m. – Olympic QB Sean Bowles is a big threat for a Viking defense that had a tough time stopping Independence last week.

North Raleigh Christian (1-0) at Southlake Christian (1-1), 7 p.m. – Bryce Duquesne had 10 receptions for 88 yards last week and is part of a powerful Southlake passing game.

No. 16 Providence Day (1-0) at Rabun Gap (Ga.)-Nacoochee (1-0), 4:30 p.m. – Rabun Gap blocked four punts in its victory last week while Providence Day’s defense posted a shutout against high-scoring Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter.

Rocky River (0-0) at No. 14 Gastonia Huss (0-0), 7:30 p.m. – It’s a meeting of two teams whose high hopes for 2019 were put on hold by storm-related cancellations. Both have strong defenses, including Rocky River LBs Brian Grier and Kalil Alexander.

South Mecklenburg (0-1) at Independence (1-0), 7 p.m. – Patriots’ RB Davion Nelson had two touchdowns last week, and the Patriots are hoping to get off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2014.

No. 3 Vance (0-0) at Lynchburg (Va.) Heritage (0-0), 7:30 p.m. – A tough opening test for 2018 N.C. 4AA runner-up, as it faces the defending Virginia 3A state champion. KJ Vaughan, who rushed for 1,500 yards last season, will lead the Heritage attack.

West Charlotte (1-0) at West Mecklenburg (0-0), 7 p.m. – It’s the renewal of a neighborhood rivalry. West Charlotte’s Iwuan Jackson rushed for three touchdowns in the Lions’ opener.

Outside Mecklenburg

Gastonia Ashbrook (0-0) at Kannapolis Brown (0-0), 7:30 p.m. – This game features a pair of offensive standouts in Ashbrook RB Kendall Massey and A.L. Brown WR Jose Vargas.

Indian Trail Sun Valley (0-1) at Central Cabarrus (0-1), 7:30 p.m. – Two 3A playoff contenders hope to erase the sting of season-opening losses. Central Cabarrus had a 20-0 lead over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge but lost 27-20. Sun Valley fell to powerful Charlotte Christian.

No. 11 Kings Mountain (1-0) at Monroe (1-0), 7:30 p.m. – A pair of 3A powers, each coming off impressive victories over 2A opponents, meet in Monroe.

No. 6 Weddington (1-0) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The Warriors dominated Ardrey Kell last week, and RB Will Shipley (two touchdowns) is worth the price of admission. Porter Ridge’s game against Marvin Ridge was postponed.