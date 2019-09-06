Friday night’s top high school football performers

Myers Park High football off to hot start Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence.

Sean Bowles, Olympic: 9-for-16 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown, plus 20 carries for 49 yards in a 29-28 win over Independence. Bowles had his team’s final rushing touchdown, plus the game-winning 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Austin Grier, Vance: 14-of-22 for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High. Grier, who threw for 400 yards last week, ran for 75 yards.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek: senior QB threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-21 win over Rocky River. Elijah Metcalf had 120 yards total offense and two scores. Down 21-13, Mallard Creek scored 50 straight points.

Porter Rooks, Drake Maye, Myers Park: In a 63-3 win over Providence, Rooks and Maye only played the first half. Rooks caught three passes for 152 yards and three scores. Maye completed 6-of-8 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Iwuan Jackson: West Charlotte’s dynamic running back helped the Lions rally past Harding for a 30-23 win. He finished with 143 yards, including 83 on eight second-half carries.