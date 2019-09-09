Mallard Creek faces second top S.C. opponent – one of the top Mecklenburg match-ups.

Charlotte Observer #BIG5 football players of the week Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week

Garinger (0-3) at Hopewell (0-2), Fri, 7: The Titans have lost 34 straight games. Hopewell’s last win? The Titans beat Garinger 38-7 on Aug. 19, 2016. This is the teams’ first meeting since then. In September 2017, Garinger ended its own 55-game losing streak. And since beating Monroe’s Central Academy 42-0 to end it, the Wildcats have gone 4-15. Garinger’s three wins last year were the most since 2010.

Independence (2-1) at Ardrey Kell (2-1), Fri, 7: Two teams that appear headed to the postseason meet in a non-conference game that looks like the best one in Mecklenburg County on Friday. Last week, Independence rallied from a 21-point deficit at Olympic only to lose in the waning seconds. Ardrey Kell beat Marvin Ridge on Jared Joseph’s score with 10 seconds left.

Mallard Creek (2-0-1) at Gaffney (2-0), Fri, 7:30: Mallard Creek goes back to South Carolina for the second time after tying nationally ranked Dutch Fork last month on national TV. MaxPreps ranks Gaffney as the No. 4 overall team in South Carolina, so it’ll be another huge test for Mallard Creek. Gaffney averages 41.5 points per game, allows 13.5, and enjoys one of the best home field advantages in the Carolinas.

Boiling Springs Crest (2-1) at Shelby (2-0), Fri, 7:30: One of the Carolinas’ best high school football rivalries renews. Between them, these teams have double-digit state championship trophies. This year, Shelby is averaging nearly 50 points per game. Crest lost 35-14 to Lawndale Burns Friday. That was Crest’s first loss to Burns in eight seasons.

Richmond Senior (3-0) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m: Gibbons ended Wake Forest’s 45-game win streak with a 27-24 win last month. Wake Forest, which beat Richmond Senior at home last season, has won the past three N.C. 4AA state championships. Richmond comes in after a convincing 42-14 win over Butler. Butler was down six starters, however, so the Raiders get another chance to prove they’re a serious contender for their first state title in 11 years.

This week’s schedule

Western Piedmont

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Victory Christian

Central Carolina 2A

Lexington at Central Davidson

North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove

South Rowan at East Davidson

Thomasville at Salisbury

West Davidson at Ledford

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Mecklenburg nonconference

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian

Commonwealth Charter at Monroe Union Academy

Covenant Day at Chatham Central

Garinger at Hopewell, 7

Greensboro Reynolds-Miller Academy at Providence Day

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7

Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7

Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Central Cabarrus

Rocky River at Harding, 7

N.C. nonconference

Allegheny County at Mount Airy

Ashe County at West Caldwell

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell

Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview

Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson

Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby

Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush

Brevard at Marshall Madison County

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

China Grove Carson at North Rowan

Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys

Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Davie County at West Rowan

East Gaston at Lincolnton

East Henderson at Forest City Chase

Hickory at Gastonia Huss

Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Quality Education

Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Lake Norman at North Iredell

Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Montgomery Central at Randleman

Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown

Mount Pleasant at Concord

Newton-Conover at Hendersonville

North Gaston at East Lincoln

North Moore at Trinity

North Wilkes at Avery County

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville

Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County

Scotland County at Greenville Conley

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central

South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten

South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins

South Iredell at Alexander Central

Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines

Valdese Draughn at Cherryville

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson

West Iredell at Statesville

West Lincoln at Newton Foard

West Stanly at North Stanly

Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga

Wilmington Laney at Lumberton

Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes

Interstate

Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville

Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County

Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook

Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester

Fort Mill at Camden

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington

Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood

Rock Hill at Indian Land

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Pageland Central

Columbia Keenan at Columbia Johnson

Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast

Dillon at Lake View

East Clarendon at Aynor

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls

Lamar at Kershaw North Central

Loris at Green Sea-Floyds

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood

Marion at Timmonsville

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico

Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View

St. Matthews Calhoun County at Bishopville Fairfield Central

West Florenceat Lake City

Byes

Albemarle, Cabarrus Warriors, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Burke, East Rowan, East Rutherford, Elkin, Fayetteville Britt, Hickory Grove Christian, Hough, Lawndale Burns, Lumberton, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, North Lincoln, North Mecklenburg, Pembroke Purnell Swett, Polk County, Southlake Christian, South Stanly, Statesville Christian, Vance, West Charlotte, West Wilkes

Bishopville Lee Central, Rock Hill South Pointe, York

Saturday, Sept. 14

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at Central Cabarrus, 6:30