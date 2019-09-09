High School Sports
Mallard Creek faces second top S.C. opponent – one of the top Mecklenburg match-ups.
Garinger (0-3) at Hopewell (0-2), Fri, 7: The Titans have lost 34 straight games. Hopewell’s last win? The Titans beat Garinger 38-7 on Aug. 19, 2016. This is the teams’ first meeting since then. In September 2017, Garinger ended its own 55-game losing streak. And since beating Monroe’s Central Academy 42-0 to end it, the Wildcats have gone 4-15. Garinger’s three wins last year were the most since 2010.
Independence (2-1) at Ardrey Kell (2-1), Fri, 7: Two teams that appear headed to the postseason meet in a non-conference game that looks like the best one in Mecklenburg County on Friday. Last week, Independence rallied from a 21-point deficit at Olympic only to lose in the waning seconds. Ardrey Kell beat Marvin Ridge on Jared Joseph’s score with 10 seconds left.
Mallard Creek (2-0-1) at Gaffney (2-0), Fri, 7:30: Mallard Creek goes back to South Carolina for the second time after tying nationally ranked Dutch Fork last month on national TV. MaxPreps ranks Gaffney as the No. 4 overall team in South Carolina, so it’ll be another huge test for Mallard Creek. Gaffney averages 41.5 points per game, allows 13.5, and enjoys one of the best home field advantages in the Carolinas.
Boiling Springs Crest (2-1) at Shelby (2-0), Fri, 7:30: One of the Carolinas’ best high school football rivalries renews. Between them, these teams have double-digit state championship trophies. This year, Shelby is averaging nearly 50 points per game. Crest lost 35-14 to Lawndale Burns Friday. That was Crest’s first loss to Burns in eight seasons.
Richmond Senior (3-0) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m: Gibbons ended Wake Forest’s 45-game win streak with a 27-24 win last month. Wake Forest, which beat Richmond Senior at home last season, has won the past three N.C. 4AA state championships. Richmond comes in after a convincing 42-14 win over Butler. Butler was down six starters, however, so the Raiders get another chance to prove they’re a serious contender for their first state title in 11 years.
This week’s schedule
Western Piedmont
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Victory Christian
Central Carolina 2A
Lexington at Central Davidson
North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove
South Rowan at East Davidson
Thomasville at Salisbury
West Davidson at Ledford
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Mecklenburg nonconference
Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian
Commonwealth Charter at Monroe Union Academy
Covenant Day at Chatham Central
Garinger at Hopewell, 7
Greensboro Reynolds-Miller Academy at Providence Day
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7
Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech
Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7
Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Central Cabarrus
Rocky River at Harding, 7
N.C. nonconference
Allegheny County at Mount Airy
Ashe County at West Caldwell
Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell
Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview
Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson
Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby
Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush
Brevard at Marshall Madison County
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
China Grove Carson at North Rowan
Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys
Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Davie County at West Rowan
East Gaston at Lincolnton
East Henderson at Forest City Chase
Hickory at Gastonia Huss
Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Quality Education
Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Lake Norman at North Iredell
Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus
Montgomery Central at Randleman
Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown
Mount Pleasant at Concord
Newton-Conover at Hendersonville
North Gaston at East Lincoln
North Moore at Trinity
North Wilkes at Avery County
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville
Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County
Scotland County at Greenville Conley
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central
South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten
South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins
South Iredell at Alexander Central
Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines
Valdese Draughn at Cherryville
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson
West Iredell at Statesville
West Lincoln at Newton Foard
West Stanly at North Stanly
Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga
Wilmington Laney at Lumberton
Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes
Interstate
Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville
Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County
Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook
Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester
Fort Mill at Camden
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington
Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood
Rock Hill at Indian Land
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Pageland Central
Columbia Keenan at Columbia Johnson
Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast
Dillon at Lake View
East Clarendon at Aynor
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls
Lamar at Kershaw North Central
Loris at Green Sea-Floyds
Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood
Marion at Timmonsville
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico
Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View
St. Matthews Calhoun County at Bishopville Fairfield Central
West Florenceat Lake City
Byes
Albemarle, Cabarrus Warriors, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Burke, East Rowan, East Rutherford, Elkin, Fayetteville Britt, Hickory Grove Christian, Hough, Lawndale Burns, Lumberton, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, North Lincoln, North Mecklenburg, Pembroke Purnell Swett, Polk County, Southlake Christian, South Stanly, Statesville Christian, Vance, West Charlotte, West Wilkes
Bishopville Lee Central, Rock Hill South Pointe, York
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at Central Cabarrus, 6:30
