High School Sports
PICK 7: media personalities predict Butler-Myers Park, Friday’s other big games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
4-3
5-2
3-4
4-3
5-2
Season total
37-9
37-9
37-9
37-9
34-12
Lake Norman
at Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Lake Norman
Vance
vs. Mooresville
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Ardrey Kell
at West Mecklenburg
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Providence Day
at Charlotte Latin
Providence Day
Latin
Providence Day
Latin
Latin
Kings Mountain
at Hunter Huss
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
East Lincoln
at North Lincoln
East Lincoln
East Lincoln
North Lincoln
North Lincoln
East Lincoln
Butler at Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
