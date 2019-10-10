High School Sports

PICK 7: media personalities predict Butler-Myers Park, Friday’s other big games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

4-3

5-2

3-4

4-3

5-2

Season total

37-9

37-9

37-9

37-9

34-12













Lake Norman

at Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Lake Norman

Vance

vs. Mooresville

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Ardrey Kell

at West Mecklenburg

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Providence Day

at Charlotte Latin

Providence Day

Latin

Providence Day

Latin

Latin

Kings Mountain

at Hunter Huss

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

East Lincoln

at North Lincoln

East Lincoln

East Lincoln

North Lincoln

North Lincoln

East Lincoln

Butler at Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

