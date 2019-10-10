PICK 7: media personalities predict Butler-Myers Park, Friday’s other big games

SHARE COPY LINK

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 4-3 5-2 3-4 4-3 5-2 Season total 37-9 37-9 37-9 37-9 34-12























Lake Norman at Hough Hough Hough Hough Hough Lake Norman Vance vs. Mooresville Vance Vance Vance Vance Vance Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Providence Day at Charlotte Latin Providence Day Latin Providence Day Latin Latin Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss Kings Mtn. Kings Mtn. Kings Mtn. Kings Mtn. Kings Mtn. East Lincoln at North Lincoln East Lincoln East Lincoln North Lincoln North Lincoln East Lincoln Butler at Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park