High School Sports
Friday’s NC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How The Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (class)
|This Week
|Rec.
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. Hopewell 68-6
|7-0-1
|North Mecklenburg
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Hickory Ridge 52-14
|8-0
|at East Mecklenburg
|3.
|Richmond Sr. (4A)
|d. Hoke County 49-14
|8-0
|Lumberton
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|d. West Charlotte 24-6
|6-1
|Lake Norman
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Parkwood 45-3
|8-0
|at Marvin Ridge
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. Richland NE 60-0
|8-0
|at Ridge View
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Central Cabarrus 21-17
|8-0
|AL Brown
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Rock Hill 35-10
|8-0
|Catawba Ridge
|9.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. Gastonia Ashbrook 56-0
|8-1
|Bye
|10.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. Lawndale Burns 26-13
|7-1
|Bye
|11.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|lost 28-7 to Camden
|7-2
|Fairfield Central
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|d. North Iredell 48-6
|8-0
|at China Grove Carson
|13.
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)
|lost 52-14 to Myers Park
|6-2
|at Butler
|14.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. Olympic 31-7
|7-1
|at Berry
|15.
|Butler (4A)
|d. Independence 23-15
|5-3
|Hickory Ridge
|16.
|Gastonia Huss (3A)
|lost 36-29 to Boiling Springs Crest
|5-2
|at Forestview
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
NORTH CAROLINA
Belmont South Point 42, East Rutherford 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14, Mitchell County 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 7
Charlotte Christian 27, Charlotte Latin 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 68, Huntersville Hopewell 6
Charlotte Myers Park 52, Hickory Ridge 14
Clinton 58, Goldsboro 24
Covenant Day School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Croatan 48, Rocky Point Trask 0
Garner 42, South Garner 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 40, Salemburg Lakewood 7
Granville Central 51, Warren County 14
Harnett Central 21, Western Harnett 10
Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Charlotte Garinger 0
Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 10
Kinston Parrott Academy 28, Fayetteville Christian 0
Kinston 21, Greene Central 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 26
North Lenoir 20, West Craven 10
North Lincoln 42, Maiden 0
Northampton County 58, Northwest Halifax 0
Raleigh Enloe 48, Southeast Raleigh 0
Richlands 39, Lejeune 3
South Central Pitt 43, Southern Wayne 0
South Granville 51, Louisburg 8
SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Nash Central 0
Southern Lee 30, Erwin Triton 5
Southwest Onslow 51, Pender County 6
Tarboro def. Jones County, forfeit
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Newton Grove Midway 14
West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Berry Tech 9
West Rowan 41, South Iredell 6
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 25
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7
West Charlotte at Hough, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at Harding, 7
West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Independence, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7
Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7
Sandhills 4A
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at South Caldwell
Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston
Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at South Iredell
Statesville at China Grove Carson
West Rowan at North Iredell
South Piedmont 3A
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Monroe at Unionville Piedmont
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
Western Piedmont
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Salisbury
Ledford at Midway Oak Grove
North Davidson at Central Davidson
South Rowan at Lexington
West Davidson at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten
West Caldwell at Morganton Patton
West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill
Rocky River 2A
Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills
West Stanly at Montgomery Central
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover
West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point at R-S Central
Forest City Chase at East Rutherford
Lawndale Burns at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
East Wilkes at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount
West Wilkes at Elkin
Wilkes Central at Allegheny County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County
Polk County at Avery County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Rowan at North Stanly
South Davidson at Albemarle
South Stanly at Chatham Central
N.C. nonconference
Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore
Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern
Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood
Richland Northeast at York
Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View
S.C. Region 4 3A
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester
Camden at Indian Land
S.C. Region 6 3A
Dillon at Lake City
Loris at Aynor
Marion at Cheraw
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford
Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Lamar at Great Falls
McBee at Timmonsville
S.C. nonconference
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover
Byes
Cherryville, Kings Mountain, Newton Foard, Morganton Freedom, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Valdese Draughn,
Columbia Keenan
Saturday, Oct. 26
Nonconference
Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30
Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
Comments