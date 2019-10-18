High School Sports

Friday’s NC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How The Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (class)This WeekRec.Next Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. Hopewell 68-67-0-1North Mecklenburg
2.Myers Park (4A)d. Hickory Ridge 52-148-0at East Mecklenburg
3.Richmond Sr. (4A)d. Hoke County 49-148-0Lumberton
4.Vance (4A)d. West Charlotte 24-66-1Lake Norman
5.Weddington (3A)d. Parkwood 45-38-0at Marvin Ridge
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)d. Richland NE 60-08-0at Ridge View
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Central Cabarrus 21-178-0AL Brown
8.Clover, SC (5A)d. Rock Hill 35-108-0Catawba Ridge
9.Kings Mountain (3A)d. Gastonia Ashbrook 56-08-1Bye
10.Shelby (2A)d. Lawndale Burns 26-137-1Bye
11.Chester, SC (3A)lost 28-7 to Camden7-2Fairfield Central
12.Statesville (3A)d. North Iredell 48-68-0at China Grove Carson
13.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)lost 52-14 to Myers Park6-2at Butler
14.Ardrey Kell (4A)d. Olympic 31-77-1at Berry
15.Butler (4A)d. Independence 23-155-3Hickory Ridge
16.Gastonia Huss (3A)lost 36-29 to Boiling Springs Crest5-2at Forestview



FRIDAY’S RESULTS

NORTH CAROLINA

Belmont South Point 42, East Rutherford 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14, Mitchell County 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 7

Charlotte Christian 27, Charlotte Latin 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 68, Huntersville Hopewell 6

Charlotte Myers Park 52, Hickory Ridge 14

Clinton 58, Goldsboro 24

Covenant Day School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Croatan 48, Rocky Point Trask 0

Garner 42, South Garner 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 40, Salemburg Lakewood 7

Granville Central 51, Warren County 14

Harnett Central 21, Western Harnett 10

Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Charlotte Garinger 0

Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 10

Kinston Parrott Academy 28, Fayetteville Christian 0

Kinston 21, Greene Central 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 26

North Lenoir 20, West Craven 10

North Lincoln 42, Maiden 0

Northampton County 58, Northwest Halifax 0

Raleigh Enloe 48, Southeast Raleigh 0

Richlands 39, Lejeune 3

South Central Pitt 43, Southern Wayne 0

South Granville 51, Louisburg 8

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Nash Central 0

Southern Lee 30, Erwin Triton 5

Southwest Onslow 51, Pender County 6

Tarboro def. Jones County, forfeit

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Newton Grove Midway 14

West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Berry Tech 9

West Rowan 41, South Iredell 6

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 25

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Independence, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7

Sandhills 4A

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at South Caldwell

Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston

Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at South Iredell

Statesville at China Grove Carson

West Rowan at North Iredell

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Monroe at Unionville Piedmont

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

Western Piedmont

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Salisbury

Ledford at Midway Oak Grove

North Davidson at Central Davidson

South Rowan at Lexington

West Davidson at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten

West Caldwell at Morganton Patton

West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill

Rocky River 2A

Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills

West Stanly at Montgomery Central

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover

West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point at R-S Central

Forest City Chase at East Rutherford

Lawndale Burns at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount

West Wilkes at Elkin

Wilkes Central at Allegheny County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County

Polk County at Avery County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan at North Stanly

South Davidson at Albemarle

South Stanly at Chatham Central

N.C. nonconference

Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern

Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood

Richland Northeast at York

Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View

S.C. Region 4 3A

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester

Camden at Indian Land

S.C. Region 6 3A

Dillon at Lake City

Loris at Aynor

Marion at Cheraw

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford

Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central

S.C. Region 2 1A

Lamar at Great Falls

McBee at Timmonsville

S.C. nonconference

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover

Byes

Cherryville, Kings Mountain, Newton Foard, Morganton Freedom, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Valdese Draughn,

Columbia Keenan

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nonconference

Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

