High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school football schedule for Oct. 24-26, 2019
Friday
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell (3-5, 1-3) at Mooresville (4-4, 2-2)
Lake Norman (4-4, 1-3) at Vance (6-1, 3-1), 7
North Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4) at Mallard Creek (7-0-1, 4-0), 7
West Charlotte (4-4, 1-3) at Hough (5-3, 4-0), 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell (7-1, 4-0) at Berry Academy (1-6, 0-3), 7
Providence (3-5, 2-1) at Harding (4-4, 1-2), 7
West Mecklenburg (4-3, 2-1) at Olympic (6-3, 3-1), 7
Southwestern 4A
Garinger (1-7, 1-3) at Independence (4-4, 2-2), 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-2, 3-1) at Butler (5-3, 3-1), 7
Myers Park (8-0, 4-0) at East Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4), 7
Rocky River (1-7, 1-3) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (5-3, 2-2)
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-1) at Charlotte Latin (7-1, 1-1), 7
Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-1) at Providence Day (6-2, 1-1), 7
Sandhills 4A
Lumberton (2-6, 0-4) at Richmond Senior (8-0, 4-0)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-8, 0-4) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (4-4, 1-3)
Raeford Hoke County (5-3, 2-2) at Fayetteville Britt (6-2, 2-2)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (7-1, 3-1) at Scotland County (8-0, 4-0)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory (2-6, 2-1) at South Caldwell (4-4, 1-2)
Hickory St. Stephens (4-4, 1-2) at Alexander Central (5-3, 1-2)
Marion McDowell (1-7, 0-4) at Boone Watauga (8-1, 4-0)
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest (7-2, 4-0) at North Gaston (1-7, 0-4), Thurs.
Gastonia Ashbrook (0-7, 0-3) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer (3-5, 1-2)
Gastonia Huss (5-2, 2-1) at Gastonia Forestview (5-3, 2-1)
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan (3-5, 1-1) at South Iredell (2-6, 0-2)
Statesville (8-0, 2-0) at China Grove Carson (2-6, 1-1)
West Rowan (5-3, 2-0) at North Iredell (0-8, 0-2)
South Piedmont 3A
Concord (1-7, 1-1) at Central Cabarrus (5-3, 1-1)
Concord Cox Mill (4-4, 1-2) at Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-7, 0-2)
Kannapolis Brown (5-2, 1-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 3-0)
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic (4-3, 3-1) at Monroe Parkwood (5-3, 2-2)
Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-7, 0-4) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (4-4, 1-3)
Monroe (5-3, 2-2) at Unionville Piedmont (1-6, 0-4)
Weddington (8-0, 4-0) at Marvin Ridge (5-3, 4-0)
Western Piedmont
High Point Christian (7-2, 3-0) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (6-3, 3-0), 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson (1-7, 1-5) at Salisbury (7-1, 5-1), Thurs.
Ledford (5-3, 5-1) at Midway Oak Grove (8-0, 6-0)
North Davidson (4-4, 4-2) at Central Davidson (4-4, 2-4)
South Rowan (1-7, 1-5) at Lexington (1-7, 0-6)
West Davidson (3-5, 2-4) at Thomasville (5-3, 4-2)
Foothills 2A
East Burke (2-6, 1-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (7-1, 4-0)
West Caldwell (1-7, 1-3) at Morganton Patton (2-6, 1-3)
West Iredell (5-3, 3-1) at Claremont Bunker Hill (4-4, 3-1)
Rocky River 2A
Mount Pleasant (3-5, 0-1) at Marshville Forest Hills (3-5, 0-2)
West Stanly (7-0, 1-0) at Montgomery Central (3-5, 1-1)
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln (7-1, 3-1) at Maiden (5-3, 2-2)
Lake Norman Charter (1-7, 0-4) at Lincolnton (2-6, 0-4)
North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0) at Newton-Conover (6-2, 4-0)
West Lincoln (6-2, 2-2) at Catawba Bandys (4-4, 1-3)
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point (4-4, 2-1) at R-S Central (5-3, 2-1)
Forest City Chase (6-2, 1-2) at East Rutherford (1-7, 0-3)
Lawndale Burns (6-2, 3-1) at East Gaston (0-8, 0-4)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
East Wilkes (2-6, 2-2) at Ashe County (5-3, 4-0)
North Wilkes (4-4, 1-3) at Boonville Starmount (5-3, 2-2)
West Wilkes (1-7, 0-4) at Elkin (6-2, 3-1)
Wilkes Central (4-4, 2-2) at Allegheny County (3-5, 2-2)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Black Mountain Owen (4-3, 1-1) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-1, 2-0)
Marshall Madison County (0-8, 0-2) at Bakersville Mitchell County (7-1, 1-1)
Polk County (7-1, 1-1) at Avery County (5-3, 1-1)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King (0-7, 0-6) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-7, 0-5)
Community School of Davidson (4-4, 3-3) at Monroe Union Academy (4-3, 3-2)
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (8-0, 5-0) at Bessemer City (5-3, 5-0)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-4, 2-3) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (6-2, 4-1)
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Rowan (7-2, 4-0) at North Stanly (4-4, 3-0)
South Davidson (0-8, 0-3) at Albemarle (2-6, 2-2)
South Stanly (4-4, 2-1) at Chatham Central (0-8, 0-3)
N.C. nonconference
Southlake Christian (6-3) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-7), 7
VC/NC Royals (2-5) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-7), 7
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats (3-5) at Chesterfield, SC (2-6)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (4-2) vs. Hickory Hawks (4-5), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill (1-7, 0-2) at Rock Hill Northwestern (1-7, 0-2)
Rock Hill (5-3, 1-1) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (5-3, 2-1)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster (2-6, 1-2) at Blythewood Westwood (5-3, 1-2)
Richland Northeast (0-8, 0-3) at York (3-5, 1-2)
Rock Hill South Pointe (8-0, 3-0) at Columbia Ridge View (5-3, 3-0)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (4-4, 2-0) at Chester (7-2, 2-1)
Camden (7-1, 1-1) at Indian Land (3-5, 1-1)
S.C. Region 6 3A
Dillon (6-1, 2-1) at Lake City (4-3, 2-1)
Loris (1-7, 0-3) at Aynor (7-0, 3-0)
Marion (5-2, 1-2) at Cheraw (5-3, 1-2)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central (6-2, 3-1) at Lancaster Buford (5-3, 4-0)
Pageland Central (6-2, 3-1) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (7-1, 3-1)
Richburg Lewisville (2-6, 0-4) at Kershaw North Central (5-3, 1-3)
S.C. Region 2 1A
Lamar (6-2, 1-0) at Great Falls (4-4, 0-1)
McBee (1-6, 1-0) at Timmonsville (2-6, 0-1)
S.C. nonconference
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-6) at Clover (8-0)
Saturday
Nonconference
Covenant Day (3-6) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (7-2), 2
