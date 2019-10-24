High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school football schedule for Oct. 24-26, 2019

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell (3-5, 1-3) at Mooresville (4-4, 2-2)

Lake Norman (4-4, 1-3) at Vance (6-1, 3-1), 7

North Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4) at Mallard Creek (7-0-1, 4-0), 7

West Charlotte (4-4, 1-3) at Hough (5-3, 4-0), 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell (7-1, 4-0) at Berry Academy (1-6, 0-3), 7

Providence (3-5, 2-1) at Harding (4-4, 1-2), 7

West Mecklenburg (4-3, 2-1) at Olympic (6-3, 3-1), 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger (1-7, 1-3) at Independence (4-4, 2-2), 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-2, 3-1) at Butler (5-3, 3-1), 7

Myers Park (8-0, 4-0) at East Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4), 7

Rocky River (1-7, 1-3) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (5-3, 2-2)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-1) at Charlotte Latin (7-1, 1-1), 7

Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-1) at Providence Day (6-2, 1-1), 7

Sandhills 4A

Lumberton (2-6, 0-4) at Richmond Senior (8-0, 4-0)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-8, 0-4) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (4-4, 1-3)

Raeford Hoke County (5-3, 2-2) at Fayetteville Britt (6-2, 2-2)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (7-1, 3-1) at Scotland County (8-0, 4-0)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory (2-6, 2-1) at South Caldwell (4-4, 1-2)

Hickory St. Stephens (4-4, 1-2) at Alexander Central (5-3, 1-2)

Marion McDowell (1-7, 0-4) at Boone Watauga (8-1, 4-0)

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest (7-2, 4-0) at North Gaston (1-7, 0-4), Thurs.

Gastonia Ashbrook (0-7, 0-3) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer (3-5, 1-2)

Gastonia Huss (5-2, 2-1) at Gastonia Forestview (5-3, 2-1)

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan (3-5, 1-1) at South Iredell (2-6, 0-2)

Statesville (8-0, 2-0) at China Grove Carson (2-6, 1-1)

West Rowan (5-3, 2-0) at North Iredell (0-8, 0-2)

South Piedmont 3A

Concord (1-7, 1-1) at Central Cabarrus (5-3, 1-1)

Concord Cox Mill (4-4, 1-2) at Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-7, 0-2)

Kannapolis Brown (5-2, 1-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 3-0)

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic (4-3, 3-1) at Monroe Parkwood (5-3, 2-2)

Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-7, 0-4) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (4-4, 1-3)

Monroe (5-3, 2-2) at Unionville Piedmont (1-6, 0-4)

Weddington (8-0, 4-0) at Marvin Ridge (5-3, 4-0)

Western Piedmont

High Point Christian (7-2, 3-0) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (6-3, 3-0), 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson (1-7, 1-5) at Salisbury (7-1, 5-1), Thurs.

Ledford (5-3, 5-1) at Midway Oak Grove (8-0, 6-0)

North Davidson (4-4, 4-2) at Central Davidson (4-4, 2-4)

South Rowan (1-7, 1-5) at Lexington (1-7, 0-6)

West Davidson (3-5, 2-4) at Thomasville (5-3, 4-2)

Foothills 2A

East Burke (2-6, 1-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (7-1, 4-0)

West Caldwell (1-7, 1-3) at Morganton Patton (2-6, 1-3)

West Iredell (5-3, 3-1) at Claremont Bunker Hill (4-4, 3-1)

Rocky River 2A

Mount Pleasant (3-5, 0-1) at Marshville Forest Hills (3-5, 0-2)

West Stanly (7-0, 1-0) at Montgomery Central (3-5, 1-1)

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln (7-1, 3-1) at Maiden (5-3, 2-2)

Lake Norman Charter (1-7, 0-4) at Lincolnton (2-6, 0-4)

North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0) at Newton-Conover (6-2, 4-0)

West Lincoln (6-2, 2-2) at Catawba Bandys (4-4, 1-3)

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point (4-4, 2-1) at R-S Central (5-3, 2-1)

Forest City Chase (6-2, 1-2) at East Rutherford (1-7, 0-3)

Lawndale Burns (6-2, 3-1) at East Gaston (0-8, 0-4)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes (2-6, 2-2) at Ashe County (5-3, 4-0)

North Wilkes (4-4, 1-3) at Boonville Starmount (5-3, 2-2)

West Wilkes (1-7, 0-4) at Elkin (6-2, 3-1)

Wilkes Central (4-4, 2-2) at Allegheny County (3-5, 2-2)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen (4-3, 1-1) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-1, 2-0)

Marshall Madison County (0-8, 0-2) at Bakersville Mitchell County (7-1, 1-1)

Polk County (7-1, 1-1) at Avery County (5-3, 1-1)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King (0-7, 0-6) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-7, 0-5)

Community School of Davidson (4-4, 3-3) at Monroe Union Academy (4-3, 3-2)

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (8-0, 5-0) at Bessemer City (5-3, 5-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-4, 2-3) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (6-2, 4-1)

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan (7-2, 4-0) at North Stanly (4-4, 3-0)

South Davidson (0-8, 0-3) at Albemarle (2-6, 2-2)

South Stanly (4-4, 2-1) at Chatham Central (0-8, 0-3)

N.C. nonconference

Southlake Christian (6-3) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-7), 7

VC/NC Royals (2-5) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-7), 7

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats (3-5) at Chesterfield, SC (2-6)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (4-2) vs. Hickory Hawks (4-5), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill (1-7, 0-2) at Rock Hill Northwestern (1-7, 0-2)

Rock Hill (5-3, 1-1) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (5-3, 2-1)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster (2-6, 1-2) at Blythewood Westwood (5-3, 1-2)

Richland Northeast (0-8, 0-3) at York (3-5, 1-2)

Rock Hill South Pointe (8-0, 3-0) at Columbia Ridge View (5-3, 3-0)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Winnsboro Fairfield Central (4-4, 2-0) at Chester (7-2, 2-1)

Camden (7-1, 1-1) at Indian Land (3-5, 1-1)

S.C. Region 6 3A

Dillon (6-1, 2-1) at Lake City (4-3, 2-1)

Loris (1-7, 0-3) at Aynor (7-0, 3-0)

Marion (5-2, 1-2) at Cheraw (5-3, 1-2)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central (6-2, 3-1) at Lancaster Buford (5-3, 4-0)

Pageland Central (6-2, 3-1) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (7-1, 3-1)

Richburg Lewisville (2-6, 0-4) at Kershaw North Central (5-3, 1-3)

S.C. Region 2 1A

Lamar (6-2, 1-0) at Great Falls (4-4, 0-1)

McBee (1-6, 1-0) at Timmonsville (2-6, 0-1)

S.C. nonconference

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-6) at Clover (8-0)

Saturday

Nonconference

Covenant Day (3-6) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (7-2), 2

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  