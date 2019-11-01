High School Sports Newsletter

Friday’s high school football scores in the Carolinas

Friday’s Scores

NORTH CAROLINA

Albemarle 35, South Stanly 18

Alexander Central 40, Hickory 19

Anson County 34, West Stanly 0

Arden Christ School 27, Charlotte Country Day 20

Ashe County 63, West Wilkes 30

Asheboro 23, Southwestern Randolph 14

Asheville 41, North Buncombe 38

Asheville Erwin 44, North Henderson 7

Asheville Reynolds 56, West Henderson 14

Asheville Roberson 31, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Ayden-Grifton 21, Greene Central 0

Bartlett Yancey 42, Carrboro 6

Brevard 20, Hendersonville 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Madison County 0

Cameron Union Pines 44, Erwin Triton 34

Canton Pisgah 41, Franklin 7

Cape Fear 36, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19

Carolina Pride 56, Sandhill Titans 0

Cary 40, Durham Hillside 12

Catawba Bandys 48, Lake Norman Charter 0

Central Davidson 42, South Rowan 0

Charlotte Berry Tech 25, South Mecklenburg 19

Charlotte Catholic 37, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10

Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Latin 7

Charlotte Independence 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 20

Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Cornelius Hough 13

Charlotte Myers Park 49, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence 16

Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence Day 16

Chocowinity Southside 22, Riverside Martin 20

Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 0

Clinton 35, Warsaw Kenan 13

Croatan 55, Pender County 18

Currituck County 42, Bertie County 6

Durham Jordan 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 20

East Bend Forbush 38, Winston-Salem Carver 12

East Carteret 35, Lejeune 0

East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14

East Forsyth 49, Davie County 35

East Gaston 47, Davidson Community School 14

East Lincoln 63, West Lincoln 35

East Surry 63, South Stokes 14

Eastern Alamance 42, Western Alamance 7

Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Elkin 21, East Wilkes 14

Fairmont 30, East Columbus 0

Forest City Chase 41, Belmont South Point 28

Garner 34, Fuquay-Varina 18

Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Weldon 16

Gastonia Huss 34, Belmont Cramer 0

Gates County 34, Washington County 21

Goldsboro 15, Newton Grove Midway 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Duplin 21

Granville Central 46, Bunn 26

Gray’s Creek 40, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Greensboro Dudley 49, Southwest Guilford 6

Greensboro Grimsley 33, Jamestown Ragsdale 25

Greenville Conley 30, Eastern Wayne 21

Greenville Rose 49, South Central Pitt 7

Halifax Academy 38, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8

Havelock 45, Swansboro 6

Hayesville 35, Rosman 10

Hertford County 56, Pasquotank County 0

Hickory Ridge 37, East Mecklenburg 0

Hickory St. Stephens 29, South Caldwell 28

High Point Andrews 30, Trinity 7

High Point Christian Academy 40, Raleigh Wake Christian 14

Hoke County 43, Pembroke Swett 0

Holly Springs 30, Apex 20

Hope Mills South View 23, Fayetteville Sanford 17, 2OT

Jacksonville 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Jacksonville Northside 48, West Carteret 7

Kannapolis Brown 49, Concord Robinson 0

Kernersville Glenn 57, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21

Kings Mountain 54, Gastonia Forestview 3

Kinston Parrott Academy 73, Faith Christian 60

Kinston 19, North Lenoir 6

Knightdale 21, Wendell Corinth Holders 20, OT

Lake Norman 42, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Lawndale Burns 38, R-S Central 22

Lee County 68, Western Harnett 6

Lenoir Hibriten 37, West Iredell 0

Maiden 29, Newton-Conover 28, 2OT

Matthews Weddington 45, Monroe 13

Mitchell County 33, Polk County 0

Monroe Parkwood 55, Monroe Piedmont 7

Monroe Union Academy 16, Gastonia Highland Tech 12

Mooresville 28, West Charlotte 8

Morganton Patton 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 35

Morrisville Green Hope 31, Durham Riverside 26

Mount Airy 70, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Mount Pleasant 33, Montgomery Central 19

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 34, Mooresboro Jefferson 13

Murphy 50, Cherokee 6

Nash Central 27, North Pitt 12

New Bern 59, Southern Wayne 0

New Hanover County 28, West Brunswick 7

Newton Grove Hobbton 45, Rose Hill Union 28

North Brunswick 42, Wilmington Laney 14

North Davidson 24, Salisbury 21

North Edgecombe 44, Rocky Mount Prep 6

North Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 7

North Stanly 43, North Moore 0

North Wilkes 56, Alleghany County 40

Northeast Guilford 60, Mayodan McMichael 0

Northern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0

Northern Guilford 36, Eden Morehead 12

Northern Nash 22, Wilson Fike 15

Northwest Cabarrus 42, Concord 13

Orange 29, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 14

Pamlico County 39, Robersonville South Creek 22

Person 27, Rockingham County 9

Princeton 42, Salemburg Lakewood 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 64, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7

Randleman 35, Eastern Randolph 28

Red Springs 55, West Columbus 0

Reidsville 34, Burlington Cummings 0

Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Richmond County 45, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6

Robbinsville 28, Andrews 7

Scotland 48, Lumberton 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 52, Bear Grass 35

Shelby 63, East Rutherford 7

South Brunswick 36, Wilmington Ashley 0

South Columbus 35, West Bladen 22

South Davidson 32, Chatham Central 20

South Granville 30, Oxford Webb 8

South Johnston 44, East Wake 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 53, North Johnston 0

Southern Alamance 29, Southern Guilford 19

Southern Durham 42, Chapel Hill 0

Southern Lee 19, Harnett Central 12

Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 17, Fayetteville Britt 15

Southlake Christian 42, Harrells Christian 34

Southwest Onslow 62, Rocky Point Trask 14

Spring Lake Overhills 62, Fayetteville Westover 48

Statesville 55, East Rowan 0

Swain County 60, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0

Swannanoa Owen 54, Avery County 32

Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 0

Tarboro 48, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville 17, Oak Grove 9

Thomasville Ledford 35, East Davidson 7

Topsail 9, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Trinity Christian 55, Asheville School 0

Vance County 42, Pittsboro Northwood 21

Wake Forest 41, Raleigh Wakefield 24

Wake Forest Heritage 42, Rolesville 28

Watauga County 48, Morganton Freedom 33

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Sun Valley 12

West Craven 20, Washington 14

West Davidson 55, Lexington 8

West Forsyth 31, Pfafftown Reagan 21

West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Harding 8

West Rowan 26, China Grove Carson 7

West Stokes 8, North Forsyth 6

Western Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 12

Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 6

Wilson Beddingfield 60, Farmville Central 0

Wilson Hunt 14, Franklinton 13

Winston-Salem Parkland 6, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

Zebulon B. Vance 31, North Mecklenburg 0

SOUTH CAROLINA

A.C. Flora 55, Dreher 13

Abbeville 56, Ninety Six 0

Andrew Jackson 22, Lee Central 6

Andrews 46, Hannah-Pamplico 36

Aynor 40, Lake City 39

Baptist Hill 49, St. John’s 13

Barnwell 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 12

Batesburg-Leesville 28, Saluda 24

Beaufort 31, Colleton County 21

Beaufort Academy 59, Patrick Henry Academy 12

Berkeley 47, Cane Bay 7

Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 0

Brookland-Cayce 21, Airport 0

Buford 48, North Central 6

C.E. Murray 38, Scott’s Branch 12

Camden 65, W.J. Keenan 34

Cardinal Newman 27, Ben Lippen 20

Carolina Forest 42, Conway 13

Carvers Bay 30, Kingstree 6

Chapman 35, Chesnee 7

Clover 45, Fort Mill 10

Colleton Prep 44, John Paul II 14

Crescent 13, West Oak 3

D.W. Daniel 31, Belton-Honea Path 28

Dillon 49, Cheraw 21

Dixie 36, Calhoun Falls 6

Dorman 38, Riverside 0

Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 14

Eau Claire 20, Columbia 16

Florence Christian 55, Williamsburg Academy 35

Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 17

Fox Creek 23, Silver Bluff 21

Gaffney 63, Spartanburg 14

Georgetown 49, Academic Magnet 0

Gilbert 46, Pelion 20

Goose Creek 27, Stratford 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 48, C.A. Johnson 7

Greenville 24, Eastside 17

Greenwood 28, J.L. Mann 14

Greer 28, Blue Ridge 7

Hammond 42, Heathwood Hall 7

Hartsville 58, Darlington 7

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 19

Hilton Head Island 28, Bluffton 10

Indian Land 28, Fairfield Central 14

James F. Byrnes 28, Boiling Springs 0

King’s Academy 40, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 7

Lakewood 20, Crestwood 7

Lamar 40, McBee 0

Laurence Manning Academy 42, Wilson Hall 21

Laurens 63, Easley 29

Lewisville 34, Chesterfield 24

Manning 27, Bishop England 24

Marion 13, Loris 6

McCormick 42, Ware Shoals 0

Mullins 42, Latta 3

Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 14

Newberry 33, Mid-Carolina 21

North Augusta 49, Aiken 0

Orangeburg Prep 41, Northwood Academy 7

Palmetto 42, Pickens 20

Pee Dee Academy 40, Carolina Academy 20

Pendleton 55, Seneca 26

Philip Simmons 43, Burke 22

Porter-Gaud 28, First Baptist 14

R.B. Stall 35, Ashley Ridge 28

Richard Winn Academy 47, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28

Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6

Ridge View 35, Lancaster 9

River Bluff 37, Lexington 20

Rock Hill 21, Northwestern 14

South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 6

South Pointe 48, York Comprehensive 21

Southside Christian 42, Landrum 14

Spring Valley 42, Blythewood 21

St. James 55, Socastee 8

St. Joseph 45, Blacksburg 30

Sumter 34, Irmo 14

Swansea 28, Edisto 0

T.L. Hanna 28, Woodmont 0

Timberland 42, North Charleston 0

Travelers Rest 40, Berea 7

Trinity Byrnes School 45, Robert E. Lee Academy 28

Union County 35, Emerald 0

W. Wyman King Academy 40, Clarendon Hall Academy 7

Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11

Wade Hampton (H) 33, May River 24

Wando 18, James Island 0

West Florence 17, South Florence 6

Westside 46, Wade Hampton (G) 13

Westwood 52, Richland Northeast 6

Whale Branch 38, Battery Creek 0

Williston-Elko 49, Denmark-Olar 14

Wilson 28, Marlboro County 13

Woodland 48, Allendale-Fairfax 22

Woodruff 17, Clinton 7

Wren 68, Walhalla 20

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  