Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football previews; full schedule

Olympic (7-4) at Hough (7-4), 7:30 p.m. (4AA playoffs) — Olympic has won five of its past six, behind RB Cameron Smith (1,786 rushing yards). But Hough stamped itself as a serious contender with its 42-28 win over Vance last week. Huskies RB Devin Chandler has parlayed breakaway ability into nine rushing touchdowns.

Independence (6-5) at Ardrey Kell (10-1), 7:30 p.m. (4AA playoffs) — What will be different from Sept. 13, when Ardrey Kell beat the visiting Patriots 43-30? Well, Independence QB Arnold Taylor is injured, and WR Shai Wheeler has replaced him. Wheeler ran for two touchdowns last week against Myers Park. Ardrey Kell has won a school-record 10 in a row.

Vance (8-2) at Butler (8-3), 7:30 p.m. (4AA playoffs) — These teams have staged a couple of epic playoff battles in recent years. Butler has won its past four games and rises or falls with its ground game. Vance has been a defensive power all season — until last week’s 42-28 loss to Hough.

West Mecklenburg (6-4) at Davie County (6-5), 7:30 p.m. (4A playoffs) — The visiting Hawks and RB J’mari Taylor (1,268 rushing yards, 368 receiving yards) face high-scoring Davie County, with QB Nate Hampton (2,889 yards and 20 touchdowns). The host War Eagles have more than 5,000 yards of offense this season but give up 30-plus points a contest.

Gastonia Forestview (6-5) at Charlotte Catholic (7-3), 7:30 p.m. (3A playoffs) — Forestview RB Jamarion Dawkins (1,048 yards, 14 touchdowns) squares off against Cougars LB Connor Dougherty (15 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight tackles per game). Charlotte Catholic opens defense of its state title.

Community School of Davidson (5-6) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (1AA playoffs) — The host Raptors beat the Spartans 44-7 in a regular-season meeting, with Elijah Burris running for 215 yards and five touchdowns. In that game, Mountain Island Charter held the Spartans to less than 140 yards of offense.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (8-3) at Providence Day (7-3), 7 p.m. (NCISAA Division 2 championship) — Another rematch of a one-sided regular-season game, won by Providence Day 42-10. The Chargers picked off three passes by Metrolina Christian QB Angel Gonzalez in that game, and the Warriors will have to eliminate mistakes to win the state title.

Carolina Bearcats (6-6) vs. North Wake Saints (5-6), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Greensboro’s Kernodle Middle School (GPIAA championship) — This is for the Greater Piedmont Independent Athletic Association state title. The Bearcats have won four of their past five. QB Wanyae Freeman has passed for 1,968 yards and 25 touchdowns this season — 13 of those to Jaquavian Clyburn. Saints QB Ian Nemitz is averaging 150 passing and 93 rushing yards per contest.

Outside Mecklenburg

South Iredell (5-6) at Weddington (11-0), 7:30 p.m. (3AA playoffs) — Is this another running-clock romp for the defending state champion Warriors? South Iredell, which has won three in a row, hopes to spring the upset behind RB Alterek Adams (731 rushing yards).

North Buncombe (7-4) at Statesville (11-0), 7:30 p.m. (3A playoffs) — The visiting Black Hawks run, run, run. They average 281 rushing yards a game but have lost two in a row. Statesville QB Nebanye Moore has passed for 2,403 yards and 22 touchdowns.

East Lincoln (8-3) at Lawndale Burns (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (2AA playoffs) — These are two teams with strong ground games. The Mustangs have four backs with 40 or more carries this season. Burns RB Kujuan Pryor has rushed for 1,447 yards and 16 touchdowns, with six 100-yard games.

Mauldin (6-5) at Clover (11-0), 7:30 p.m. (S.C. 5A playoffs) — The Gabe Carroll Show continues at Clover. Carroll has passed for 2,687 yards and 40 touchdowns. Mauldin RB Jordon Franklin has 14 touchdowns, but the Mavericks have 43-0 and 55-7 losses on their record this season.

This week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

(West Regional games, plus East games involving area teams)

Class 4AA

West

Olympic (8-3) at Hough (7-4)

Independence (6-5) at Ardrey Kell (10-1)

Pfafftown Reagan (8-3) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (9-2)

Vance (8-2) at Butler (8-3)

Class 4A

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-5) at Lake Norman (6-5)

South Caldwell (4-7) at Kernersville Glenn (7-4)

Greensboro Page (3-8) at Mooresville (6-5)

West Mecklenburg (6-4) at Davie County (6-5)

Class 3AA

South Iredell (5-6) at Weddington (11-0)

Alexander Central (8-3) at Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3)

Marvin Ridge (6-5) at Northwest Cabarrus (10-1)

Northern Guilford (7-4) at Concord Cox Mill (7-4)

Southwest Guilford (6-5) at Greensboro Dudley (9-2)

Central Cabarrus (7-4) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (7-4)

Kannapolis Brown (7-3) at Skyland Roberson (5-6)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (5-6) at Boone Watauga (10-1)

Class 3A

Asheville Erwin (5-6) at Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)

West Rowan (7-4) at Morganton Freedom (7-4)

Gastonia Forestview (6-5) at Charlotte Catholic (7-3)

Monroe (6-5) at Gastonia Huss (8-2)

Hickory (4-7) at Asheville Reynolds (9-2)

Monroe Parkwood (7-4) at Northeast Guilford (9-2)

Kings Mountain (9-2) at West Henderson (9-2)

North Buncombe (7-4) at Statesville (11-0)

Class 2AA

West Iredell (6-5) at Shelby (9-1)

North Surry (7-4) at Maiden (8-3)

West Lincoln (8-3) at Ashe County (7-4)

Belmont South Point (5-6) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (8-3)

Wilkes Central (6-5) at Lenoir Hibriten (10-1)

East Lincoln (8-3) at Lawndale Burns (9-2)

Claremont Bunker Hill (6-5) at Canton Pisgah (8-2)

R-S Central (5-6) at North Lincoln (10-1)

East

Mount Pleasant (4-7) at Salisbury (9-2)

Class 2A

Catawba Bandys (5-6) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (9-1)

Black Mountain Owen (6-4) at West Stanly (8-2)

Climax Providence Grove (8-3) at Eastern Randolph (9-2)

North Wilkes (7-4) at West Stokes (8-3)

Hendersonville (5-6) at Brevard (9-2)

Valdese Draughn (7-4) at Forest City Chase (9-2)

Thomasville (8-3) at Newton-Conover (7-4)

East Bend Forbush (7-4) at Reidsville (10-1)

Class 1AA

Boonville Starmount (5-6) at Avery County (5-6)

Community School of Davidson (5-6) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-2)

Monroe Union Academy (6-4) at Swain County (9-2)

East Wilkes (5-6) at Polk County (8-3)

East

South Stanly (5-6) at North Stanly (6-5)

Class 1A

Rose Hill Union (4-7) at Alleghany (3-8)

West Columbus (1-10) at Winston-Salem Prep (7-4)

Albemarle (4-7) at Hayesville (7-4)

Cherokee (2-9) at Andrews (5-6)

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Division 2

Friday’s state championship

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (8-3) at Providence Day (7-3)

GPIAA PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s state championship

Carolina Bearcats (6-6) vs. North Wake Saints (5-6), 3:30 (at Kernodle Middle School, Greensboro)

S.C. PLAYOFFS

Class 5A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Duncan Byrnes (10-1) at Laurens (9-1)

Gaffney (8-3) at Sumter (10-0)

Columbia Spring Valley (6-5) at Roebuck Dorman (11-0)

Mauldin (6-5) at Clover (11-0)

Class 4A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Belton-Honea Path (7-3) at Greenville (9-2)

Greer (4-7) at Piedmont Wren (9-2)

Blythewood Westwood (8-3) at Central Daniel (10-0)

Columbia Ridge View (7-4) at Columbia A.C. Flora (10-1)

Class 3A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Woodruff (8-3) at Pendleton (8-3)

Newberry (7-4) at Inman Chapman (11-0)

Chesnee (5-6) at Union County (8-3)

Spartanburg Broome (6-5) at Camden (10-1)

Lower State

Cheraw (7-4) at Johnston Strom Thurmond (9-2)

Class 2A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (10-1)

Saluda (8-3) at Lancaster Buford (7-4)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (10-1) at Abbeville (11-0)

Greenville St. Joseph’s (9-1) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (9-2)

Class 1A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta (7-4) at Whitmire (7-3)

McBee (3-8) at Blackville-Hilda (8-2)

Ware Shoals (4-7) at Lamar (8-2)

McCormick (5-6) at Wagener-Salley (10-0)