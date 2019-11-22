‘Resilience won it for us.’ Big plays give Richmond Senior the edge over Hough.

Top-seeded Richmond Senior won its second-round 4AA playoff game Friday night.

But visiting Hough got a look into what might be a bright future.

The unbeaten Raiders used their big-play offense to escape from tight spots and beat Hough 36-27.

Senior running back Jahiem Covington ran for 202 yards, including a back-breaking 95-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter after Hough had appeared to grab the momentum.

Hough (8-5), with a starting lineup heavy with sophomores and juniors, had to turn to a freshman quarterback Friday after regular starter Darius Ocean injured a foot in last week’s first-round victory over Olympic.

Tad Hudson, a 6-3 ninth-grader, fared remarkably well against the tough Richmond Senior defense, passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

“Resilience won it for us,” Raiders’ head coach Bryan Till said. “It was a back-and-forth game of big plays, and I guess we made a few more of them.”

None was bigger than Covington’s long-distance run.

Leading 23-21, Richmond Senior (12-0) took possession at its 10-yard line after picking off a Hudson pass. A procedure penalty backed them to the 5, and the large contingent of Hough fans got noisy.

Covington took a handoff and appeared to be stopped by two Huskies defenders in the backfield. But he broke the tackles, steadied himself, and then headed for the right sideline and into the clear – 95 yards for the score.

That gave the Raiders a 29-21 lead.

Hough narrows the gap to 29-27 on Evan Pryor’s 3-yard run, but the Raiders pulled away again on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Hood to Dalton Stroman with about six minutes remaining.

“Jahiem made that big play for us when we were backed up, and that was really big,” Till said.

Three who mattered

Jahiem Covington, Richmond Senior: He carried 12 times for 202 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown run.

Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: The Raiders’ standout junior quarterback threw for 201 yards, including a clinching 38-yard touchdown pass.

Evan Pryor, Hough: The junior running back had seven receptions for 181 yards and rushed for another 92 yards.

Worth mentioning

▪ San Diego Chargers’ All-Pro defensive end Melvin Ingram, a Richmond Senior alum, handled the ceremonial coin toss before the game.

▪ Attendance was estimated at about 7,000. The Richmond Senior side of the stadium was full, and the visitors’ side was about 75 percent full.

▪ Tad Hudson finished the game with 11-of-27 passes completed, for 225 yards. The Richmond Senior defense teed off on him late in the game, when Hough had to start throwing the ball to catch up.

▪ Richmond Senior won’t have trouble getting emotionally ready for its next playoff opponent, Myers Park. The Raiders lost at home to the Mustangs in last year’s playoffs.

What’s next?

Hough’s season is over. Richmond Senior is home next week against Myers Park in a state quarterfinal game.

Scoring summary

Hough 7 7 7 6 -- 27



Richmond Senior 7 10 12 7 -- 36

R – Jahiem Covington 4 run (Mack West kick)

H – Devin Chandler 10 pass from Tad Hudson (Cole Maynard kick)

R – FG Trevor Moss 31

H – Evan Pryor 80 pass from Hudson (Maynard kick)

R – Tremel Jones 20 pass from Caleb Hood (West kick)

H – Chandler 20 pass from Hudson (Maynard kick)

R – Covington 3 run (kick failed)

R – Covington 95 run (kick failed)

H – Pryor 3 run (run failed)

R – Dalton Stroman 38 pass from Hood (West kick)

