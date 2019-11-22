Will Shipley’s three touchdowns help Weddington dominate Winston-Salem Parkland

Weddington’s bid to repeat as North Carolina 3AA champions met little resistance Friday night as the Warriors scored 21 points in the first nine minutes of the game and rolled to a 56-6 victory over Winston-Salem Parkland.

Star running back, Will Shipley, put Weddington on the board with a 35-yard touchdown run on the Warriors first possession.

After an interception, Weddington added to its lead. Kambridge Tuttle took a pitch, ran to the right and threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Jackson McClain to push the lead to 14-0.

Weddington then forced a punt and on the teams’ first play from scrimmage Shipley took a handoff and went untouched for a 77-yard score and a 21-0 advantage with three minutes still left in the first quarter.

“That (the quick start) was big for us,” Shipley said. “We knew Parkland had the ability to strike so getting out the quick lead was something we really wanted to do.”

Weddington led 28-6 at the half and piled it on in the third. Shipley scored his third touchdown of the game on a 17-yard run, then Trey Gordon and Kyle Parsons each had touchdown runs to make it 49-6. Weddington would cruise to the win, their 23rd straight dating back to the 2018 season.

Records

Weddington improves to 13-0 while Parkland’s season ends at 8-4.

Three Who Mattered

Will Shipley (Weddington)- Ran for 205 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns. Added 60 yards receiving on two receptions.

Kambridge Tuttle (Weddington) Tuttle, a receiver, threw a beautiful 80-yard pass for a touchdown. He also threw a pass on the last play of the first half to Shipley for a 48-yard gain.

Weddington defense- Shut down the Parkland running game, and held the Mustangs to 138 total yards and just two yards rushing.

Worth mentioning

▪ Shipley, a junior who has been offered scholarships by schools like Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame, had 265 yards total offense on just 15 touches.

▪ The Weddington defense allowed less than 10 points for the tenth time this season. The Warriors average margin of victory this year is just under 39 points.

▪ Parkland’s four losses this season (Dudley, Reagan, East Forsyth, Weddington) all came from teams who were still alive in the playoffs this week.

▪ Weddington kicker/punter Ian Williams showed off his strong leg, as he put all nine of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. He also punted twice for 45 and 51 yards.

They said it

“We would not have this type of success this year without our offensive line,” Shipley said. “They’ve really come together as a unit and the holes they open really make things easier for myself and the whole offense.”

What’s next?

Weddington will host Northwest Cabarrus in a third-round game next Friday. The 12-1 Trojans beat Northern Guilford 56-35.

Scoring summary

Weddington 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

1 2 3 4 Tot

Parkland 0 6 0 0 6

Weddington 21 7 21 7 56

First Quarter

W- Will Shipley 35 run (Ian Wililams kick)

W- Jackson McClain pass from Kambridge Tuttle (Williams kick)

W- Shipley 77 run (Williams kick)

Second Quarter

W- Dusty Mercer 2 run (Williams kick)

P- Chase Rorie 26 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

W- Shipley 17 run (Williams kick)

W- Trey Gordon 6 run (Williams kick)

W- Kyle Parsons 11 run (Matthew Moonan kick)

Fourth Quarter

W- Trevor McGee 1 run (Moonan kick)