Panthers Tracks: Kyle Allen or Teddy Bridgewater? Ikea tip for parents who hate Ikea

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, center, drops back to pass during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The Panthers defeated the Bucs 37-26.

A friendly reminder to the New Orleans Saints: You aren’t supposed to be doing this.

Drew Brees broke his thumb in Week 2. That was supposed to mean the NFC South was wide open. The Panthers, Bucs and Falcons all have a fighting chance now that the NFL’s junior ageless wonder can’t even pick up a football. Right?

Not even close.

Thanks, Teddy.

All New Orleans has done in the four games since Brees got hurt is win every one with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Seattle, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville; Bridgewater — who hadn’t been a starter since 2015 — has ruled them all. As Charlotte has grown fond of its backup quarterback at least keeping Carolina in the hunt for the South’s crown, Bridgewater and the Saints remain one step ahead in the standings.

With understudies starring at QB for the South’s two best teams, my question to you is: Based on their performances this season, who would you rather have under center? Bridgewater, or the Panthers’ Kyle Allen?

A quick look at how the two undefeated quarterbacks have performed (note that both has faced Tampa Bay and Jacksonville once):

Kyle Allen: 901 yards | 7 TD | 0 INT | 106.6 Rtg | 65.6 Cmp %



Teddy Bridgewater: 1,089 yards | 7 TD | 2 INT | 98.4 Rtg | 69.4 Cmp %

As the Saints and Panthers creep closer to getting their franchise quarterbacks back (Brees is reportedly eyeing a Week 8 return), I’m curious to see whether Allen or Bridgewater slips up first. It’s a shame we have to wait until Nov. 24 (Week 12) before these two teams play.The main difference between the two is how many times they’ve fumbled. Bridgewater has put the ball on the turf once, but didn’t turn it over. Allen has fumbled six times and lost four of them. (But none Sunday. Hooray! Progress!)

Sunday’s quick highlights

Panthers 37, Buccaneers 26

+ Fowler: Panthers look like a team going places ... First London, then the playoffs

+ A Panthers QB decision is looming, but Kyle Allen continues to play (well) in the now

+ Report card: Grading the Panthers in their win over the Bucs

+ Scott Says: What the heck was up with that crazy free kick?

Next up: Bye week Nov. 20, at San Francisco (5-0) on Nov. 27.

