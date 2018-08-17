2 more NASCAR drivers stepping away from long schedule

FILE - At left, in a May 29, 2015, file photo, Kasey Kahne looks on during practice for a NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race in Dover, Del. At right, in a March 12, 2016, file photo, Elliott Sadler looks on from pit road during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying in Avondale, Ariz. Kahne and Sadler, two of the more popular NASCAR drivers over the last two decades, are both stepping away from full-time racing at the end of the season. File AP Photo