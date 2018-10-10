UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt is out for the season

When asked about quarterback Chazz Surratt, who is reportedly out for the season, North Carolina coach Larry Fedora stuck to his personal policy.

He doesn’t talk about injuries.

“I don’t have anything to say about it,” Fedora said.

Surratt, a 6-3, 215-pound left-handed sophomore from Denver, N.C., tore a ligament in his right wrist against Miami two weeks ago, according to TarHeel Illustrated, which was the first to report the news.

Surratt’s parents confirmed the report and also confirmed he will have surgery next Wednesday.

Surratt injured the same wrist last season. This season he wore tape on his right wrist during practice and in the game against the Hurricanes.

Surratt was playing in his first game back from suspension after selling team-issued sneakers. He had been hoping to prove himself after he returned.

He ran the ball well in the Tar Heels 47-10 loss at Miami on Sept. 27. He scored the game’s first touchdown but he struggled passing. He was 4-10 for 10 yards and threw three interceptions. He rushed for 69 yards in the game, and took a few hits.

UNC has struggled at quarterback this season.

Surratt was in a battle for the starting position with junior quarterback Nathan Elliott.