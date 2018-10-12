No. 12 Michigan, No. 15 Wisconsin meet in marquee matchup

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 12 Michigan is undefeated since opening with a loss at Notre Dame, building momentum and confidence while waiting for its next opportunity to earn an impressive win. They won’t have to wait much longer. No. 15 Wisconsin will come to play under the lights Saturday night at the Big House in what may prove to be a pivotal game in the conference’s championship race. FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 12 Michigan is undefeated since opening with a loss at Notre Dame, building momentum and confidence while waiting for its next opportunity to earn an impressive win. They won’t have to wait much longer. No. 15 Wisconsin will come to play under the lights Saturday night at the Big House in what may prove to be a pivotal game in the conference’s championship race. Tony Ding, File FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 12 Michigan is undefeated since opening with a loss at Notre Dame, building momentum and confidence while waiting for its next opportunity to earn an impressive win. They won’t have to wait much longer. No. 15 Wisconsin will come to play under the lights Saturday night at the Big House in what may prove to be a pivotal game in the conference’s championship race. AP Photo