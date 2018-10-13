UNC still looking for answers at QB after excruciating loss

So who, exactly, is North Carolina’s quarterback of the future? The true freshman thrown into the blender against a Bud Foster defense for his first start, or the famous graduate transfer from Clemson considering playing the final season of his career in Chapel Hill who was on the sideline during warmups Saturday night?
Cade Fortin or Kelly Bryant?
Nathan Elliott, all but sent off on an ice floe after the Miami debacle, may have something to say about that before it’s all over.
Bryant visited, Fortin started and Elliott relived in Saturday’s excruciating 22-19 loss to Virginia Tech, in which the North Carolina defense hold strong until a final, back-breaking, 98-yard drive while the offense left, conservatively, 24 points on the field – most notably a goal-line fumble by Michael Carter as the Tar Heels attempted to put the game away late.
Even on a night when the defense plays as well as it did, the North Carolina offense remains stuck in neutral – a potentially fatal flaw for a Larry Fedora program, since his teams are going to win by outscoring people, and his offense is going to struggle without a dynamic player running it.
Marquise Williams, at one point all but forgotten early in his time at UNC, thrived in the Fedora offense. (He was also in attendance Saturday.) Mitch Trubisky flourished, perhaps even too much, exiting for the NFL a year early before the Tar Heels could groom a replacement.
That may explain part of last season’s 3-9 record but the Trubisky Excuse only goes so far.
Fedora knew he would need a quarterback this season, and neither Chazz Surratt nor Elliott has looked capable of filling the role yet, this season or last. Surratt was suspended for the first three games for moonlighting as a shoe wholesaler and played part of the Miami game before suffering a season-ending injury. The turnover-prone Elliott looked good against Pittsburgh but made way for Fortin during the off week after the Miami loss, only to be pressed back into service after Fortin was knocked out of the game late in the first half.
The Tar Heels also had receivers Dazz Newsome and Anthony Ratliff-Williams throw passes, because at this point, why not?
So it’s hard to blame North Carolina fans for making googly eyes at Bryant, the Clemson quarterback who started last year but lost his job to freshman Trevor Lawrence, the lanky-locked Mitch Kramer doppleganger, and promptly declared free agency.
Bryant threw for more than 2,800 yards and ran for another 600-plus in the Clemson offense and would give the Tar Heels a quarterback who is equal parts experienced, talented and versatile. Which is why every team in need of a quick QB fix wants Bryant just as badly as North Carolina does.
Fortin, though, is an interesting case. It took him a quarter or so to find his footing, but he certainly ran the UNC offense well enough for the Tar Heels to win, slinging the ball around with a three-quarter, shot-put motion that was nevertheless effective – right until he was injured on a third-down scramble late in the second quarter, limping to the locker room and returning with his jersey on over his street clothes, staying out of the way on the sidelines the rest of the game. No update was immediately available on his status.
If only the rest of the North Carolina offense could get out of its own way. Antonio Williams fumbled the ball on the game’s first snap, Michael Carter had a touchdown run called back for holding (on Nick Polino), Newsome dropped a certain touchdown pass that hit him in the chest and then the hands before it sailed cruelly away, Elliott overthrew Ratliff-Williams in the end zone when Virginia Tech failed to notice his presence and Carter fumbled a win away late.
Throw in Freeman Jones’ two missed field goals (he also made four) and the North Carolina offense probably left 24 points on the field, easy. And shameful, on what what was far and away the Tar Heels’ best defensive performance of the season, forcing two turnovers and limiting the Hokies to one big play and one long scoring drive.
Not much of that was Fortin’s fault, and it’s tough to judge him on less than a half of work, as promising as it was. Nor was it the fault of Elliott, who was effective if unspectacular, throwing for 137 yards on 9-for-13 passing while taking care of the ball.
The question remains who North Carolina’s best option is at quarterback this season. And next season. The answer to the former might have been on the field, the answer to the latter might have been in the stands. The Tar Heels better hope there’s an answer out there somewhere.
Comments