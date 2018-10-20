Live blog: UNC Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange

Q1, 10:07
North Carolina junior quarterback Nathan Elliott got the start on Saturday for the Tar Heels in their game against Syracuse.
True freshman Cade Fortin started last week against Virginia Tech and played well. But he injured his knee in the first half and did not return to the game. He did not make the trip out to Syracuse.
Elliott, who came into Saturday’s game with four touchdowns and four interceptions in five appearances, was 6-7 for 70 yards on UNC’s first drive. The 11-play 75-yard drive ended in a six yard shovel pass from Elliott to wide receiver Dazz Newsome.
He also converted on 4th-and-1 with a quarterback sneak.
Missed opportunity
Q2, 14:18
After UNC’s defense forced a three-and-out on Syracuse’s second series, the offense moved the ball to Syracuse’s 33 yard line. However, it came up short on third and long. Fedora sent senior kicker Freeman Jones to kick a 50-yard field goal, but Jones missed it wide left.
Syracuse took advantage of the good field position and scored a field goal. UNC leads 7-3 with 10:58 left in the second quarter.
Battle of field position
Q2, 2:03
The Tar Heels failed to convert on fourth and short, deep in Syracuse territory. But on Syracuse’s next possession, UNC forced a three-and-out. Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter’s punted it 58 yards down field to flip field position for the Orange.
Syracuse’s defense forced UNC into a three-and-out deep in its own territory, and punter Hunter Lent shanked his punt. The Orange took over from inside the UNC 25-yard-line, and a few plays later scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown to go up 10-7.
Syracuse adds three more before half
HALF: Syracuse 13, UNC 7
On third-and-11 Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey scrambled for a first down to extend the drive. The Orange continued to move the ball downfield and got it to the Tar Heel 28-yard-line, setting up a 45-yard field goal.
Syracuse went into the half up 13-7.
