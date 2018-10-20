Virginia at Duke: UVA runs to 14-0 lead

FIRST TURNOVER
2Q, 7:34: After their biggest play of the game, Duke made its first mistake. Blue Devils’ quarterback Daniel Jones picked up 17 yards with his legs to convert a 3rd and 11. However, on the next play Jones threw into double coverage and his pass was picked off by Juan Thornhill, his fourth interception this season. It was the third interception this season thrown by Jones. Luckily, the Duke defense forced a three-and-out, so the turnover didn’t result in any points for the visitors.
BLUE DEVILS DODGE A BULLET
2Q, 10:15: Something finally went right for the Duke Blue Devils in the first half. UVA moved into Duke territory, moving to the Blue Devils’ 16. Duke forced a 4th and 1, and instead of trying to convert another fourth down, UVA elected to attempt a 33-yard field goal, that went wide right.
WAHOOS GO UP TWO SCORES
2Q, 14:09: Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins showed Duke he can beat teams with his arms and legs. Perkins (6-3, 210) rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on the second play of the second quarter to put the Cavaliers up 14-0. Perkins leads UVA with 26 yards rushing, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
UVA DOMINATES FIRST QUARTER
1Q: Virginia is only up one score, but the Cavaliers are clearly in control early. UVA has 123 yards, compared to just 13 from Duke. UVA has a serious advantage in plays ran, 22-9, over the host Blue Devils.
SECOND UVA DRIVE GOES INTO DUKE TERRITORY, THEN STALLS
1Q, 2:34: Virginia’s second drive was an interesting one. After a nice punt return moved the ball to the Duke 45, the Cavaliers converted a 4th and 3 to move the ball to the 25. But Virginia was called for a late hit after the play, moving them back 15 yards. They ran seven more plays, all in Duke territory, but came up empty on a 4th and 3 attempt, turning the ball over on downs.
CAVS WASTE NOT TIME SCORING
1Q, 11:21: Virginia opened the game by going on an 8-play, 61-yard drive, capped off by a 23-yard run by quarterback Bryce Perkins. The drive was almost perfect for the Cavaliers, who only had one incomplete pass in three attempts and one run that went for no gain. UVA only faced third down once (3rd and 1) and its biggest play was a 14-yard pass from Perkins to Olamide Zaccheaus. Perkins even caught a pass on the drive, a nine yard gain on a trick play.
