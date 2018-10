FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Pittsburgh. Musgrove has had abdominal surgery. Dr. Craig Smith operated in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 19,2018, to repair Mugrove’s abdominal wall and address a stress reaction the pitcher’s pelvic bone. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo