Red Sox-Dodgers in ’46 World Series? Not part of the program

This photo provided by Jordan Sprechman shows a program printed in advance, in anticipation of a 1946 World Series matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. But there was no World Series that October between the Red Sox and Dodgers _ instead, Brooklyn lost a best-of-three playoff to St. Louis for the National League pennant. Instead of being sold at Ebbets Field, these programs became a long-lost souvenir of a phantom World Series that never was.(Jordan Sprechman via AP) Jordan Sprechman AP