Back in play: Rams’ Sam Shields to face Green Bay friends

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Sam Shields, left, breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the first half in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. Shields is eager to line up against Aaron Rodgers and his former teammates when the Green Bay Packers visit the Coliseum. Shields struggled with concussions while spending seven seasons with Green Bay, but he is healthy and back with the Rams. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo