UNC vs. UVA live blog: UNC trails UVA 17-14 at halftime

Virginia leads North Carolina 17-14 at halftime.
UNC (1-5, 1-3 ACC) is trying to snap a three-game losing streak — its last two losses by a combined six points. UVA (5-2, 3-1) has won its last two games against Miami and Duke.
UNC junior quarterback Nathan Elliott has played fairly well so far. He is 12-16 for 132 yards and a two touchdowns. Elliott’s first touchdown pass was a 30-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Dazz Newsome. His second was a 16-yard pass to junior tight end Carl Tucker.
But the defense has struggled some containing UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins. Perkins has 58 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown. He has escaped the pocket on multiple occasions.
He is also 7-12 for 79 yards, one touchdown and one interception. UNC junior safety Myles Dorn was responsible for the lone interception. UNC has an interception in each of the last four games.
UNC has run the ball 12 times for 45 yards.
The Tar Heels will get the ball at halftime.
DT Aaron Crawford goes down with an injury
North Carolina junior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, who missed last week’s game against Syracuse with a knee injury, appeared to re-injure it on Saturday against Virginia.
Crawford lay on the field for a few minutes before he was tended to by trainers. He walked off the field on his own power with a limp.
Coming into the season, Crawford was described by coaches and teammates as UNC’s best run stopper, and arguably its best defensive player. But Crawford went down with a knee injury weeks before the season. He did not return until UNC’s game against Virginia Tech two weeks ago.
In that game he played a handful of snaps.
UNC defensive coordinator John Papuchis said Crawford came back a little too early. Prior to Crawford’s re-injury, he had played two snaps.
UNC’s defense has struggled stopping the run this season. Opponents average 188.5 yards per game against the Tar Heels.
Comments