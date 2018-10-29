Joey Bosa: Brother made right decision not to return to OSU

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa rushes in against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, in Columbus, Ohio. Bosa’s college football career is over. The injured All-American defensive end intends to withdraw from Ohio State to spend time rehabilitating and training for an NFL career. He is expected to be a first-round draft pick. No. 2 Ohio State made the announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo