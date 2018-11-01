Top 25 includes 4 teams that missed NCAA field last year

FILE - In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 file photo, Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) heads to the basket past LSU’s Brandon Sampson during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament in St. Louis. One look at the preseason rankings provides evidence that next season’s NCAA Tournament could feature plenty of new faces. The Top 25 includes four teams that failed to reach last year’s NCAA Tournament: No. 14 Oregon, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 23 LSU and No. 25 Washington. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo