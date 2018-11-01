‘Bama-LSU, Kentucky-Georgia matchups have title implications

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Missouri in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Tua Tagovailoa aggravated a sprained right knee last week. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Tennessee on Saturday. Butch Dill, File AP Photo