UNC freshman quarterback Jace Ruder heads to locker room after first career touchdown

After throwing his first career touchdown, freshman quarterback Jace Ruder went into the locker room.
Ruder was hit hard on a rush attempt earlier in the series and was slow to get up. The Georgia Tech defender who hit him lay on the ground while trainers looked at him.
Ruder did not return.
Elliott replaced Ruder on UNC’s next drive. It stalled at the 8-yard line and the Tar Heels were forced to kick a field goal.
Ruder was playing in his first game of the season. He was 4-5 for 80 yards and a touchdown before he left the game. The touchdown was an 11-yard pass to tight end Carl Tucker in the third quarter. He also had three carries for 21 yards.
The Yellow Jackets led the Tar Heels 28-20 at the start of the fourth quarter.
