With fresh and old faces, and multiple lineups, UNC runs past Division II Mount Olive

North Carolina coach Roy Williams had said his desire this season was to use two big men at a time.
That’s how his teams over the years have typically been structured. It fits the system he runs, working the ball inside first then going outside. But Williams also said he was unsure of whether it would work this year. Outside of Luke Maye, UNC struggled in the post last year.
But its lineup with two big men worked Friday night against Mount Olive in its first and only exhibition game ahead of its regular season opener against Wofford Tuesday night.
Williams started sophomore Garrison Brooks, senior Luke Maye, graduate student Cam Johnson, senior Kenny Williams and freshman Coby White. At times the play was sloppy, but the five played well together against the Division II school.
Williams mixed and matched different lineups throughout the night. He also went with small to start the second half with 6-8, 240-pound Maye at the center position, 6-9, 210-pound Johnson at power forward, and 6-6, 220-pound freshman Nassir Little at small forward, with Kenny Williams and White at the guards.
The Tar Heels were too much for the Trojans and won 107-64. Five players scored in double figures for the Tar Heels. Brooks led all scorers with 16 points. He also had 16 rebounds.
In its quest to get back to the national championship game, UNC will lean on its three seniors — Williams, Maye and Johnson.
Williams had 15 points and six rebounds, Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds, and Maye had eight points and five rebounds.
Replacing senior guard Joel Berry and wing Theo Pinson will be difficult for the Tar Heels. But the Tar Heels appear to have something in their freshmen.
White, a 6-5, 185-pound freshman point guard ran the show for the Tar Heels. He is one of three freshmen on this year’s squad, who came into the season with high expectations. The others were Little and Leaky Black, a 6-7, 185- freshman who can play guard or forward.
Much of the talk heading into the season had been around Little and White, both of which were McDonald’s All-Americans and five-star recruits. But Black showed on Friday that he could be a valuable piece off the bench for the Tar Heels. He made plays offensively and was aggressive on defense. His size makes him a mismatch for opposing point guards.
Little, who was the No. 3 ranked recruit coming out of Orlando Christian Prep, showed off his athleticism. He caught an alley-oop pass from sophomore guard Andrew Platek with 7:40 left in the second half to put the Tar Heels up 93-48.
One thing that won’t go over well is its turnovers. UNC had 22. Mt. Olive had 15. The Trojans pressed the Tar Heels at times throughout the game, and they did not handle it well. Some of the turnovers were unforced.
