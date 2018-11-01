Cowboys take open-week changes into meeting with Titans

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. Prescott has a new No. 1 receiver and there’s a fresh leading voice for the Dallas quarterback’s blockers after the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper and fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander during an open week that was much busier than normal. The Cowboys are trying to keep a perfect home season intact to offset their winless road mark in a visit from the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Eric Christian Smith, File AP Photo