Rams WR Kupp practices, says knee “could have been worse”

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles. The Rams expect to have Kupp back in uniform after a two-game absence with a knee injury. The second-year target’s presence would be a boon for quarterback Jared Goff, who found Kupp for a team-leading 869 yards receiving last season. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo