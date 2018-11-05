Salah statue in Egypt criticized for poor resemblance

A bronze statue of Mohamed Salah unveiled at an international youth gathering in Egypt has been criticized for its poor resemblance to the Liverpool striker.
The statue depicts Salah with a disproportionately large head and small arms stretched in the celebratory pose the 26-year-old Egyptian took in the latter part of last season.
The figure, made by artist Mai Abdullah, has Salah's trademark curly hair and is standing on what appeared to be a pot for plants.
Salah has not publicly commented on the statue.
Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo had a bust unveiled that was also criticized for its lack of a resemblance.
Comments