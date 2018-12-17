New Mexico State beats Northern Colorado 74-62

Ivan Aurrecoechea had 20 points and 10 rebounds and New Mexico State never trailed in beating Northern Colorado 74-62 on Monday night.
Eli Chuha added 18 points for the Aggies (8-2), who held the Bears to 37-percent shooting and got 20 second-chance points off of 13 offensive boards.
Chuha's layup capped the Aggies' 20-8 opening run, but the Bears closed to 20-16 on Jordan Davis' layup off a turnover. New Mexico State scored eight straight and pulled away to a 41-24 halftime lead on AJ Harris' putback.
Trent Harris' layup capped a 12-6 run to cut Northern Colorado's deficit to 61-53 and Davis' putback off a free throw cut it to 70-62 with 2:14 to play. But C.J. Bobbitt's free throws pushed the Aggies' lead to 10 points and Johnny McCants iced it with two free throws with 24 seconds left.
Davis scored 20 points with seven rebounds and Jonah Radebaugh and Sam Masten added 10 points apiece for the Bears (6-3).
