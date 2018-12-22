Crosby, Murray too much for Canes in Penguins’ 3-0 win

There were any number of plays Saturday that sum up the Carolina Hurricanes’ scoring frustrations and offensive consternation this season.
In a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canes had:
-- Warren Foegele twice stopped on breakaways by Pens goalie Matt Murray, who had 38 saves in his second shutout of the season.
-- Victor Rask looking at an open net on a power play only to have the puck hop over his stick.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
-- Jordan Martinook set up for an open shot in the slot, only to miss the net wide right.
Then there was Dougie Hamilton. The Canes defenseman winged a first-period shot from the point. The referee signaled a goal. The goal horn came on. Canes fans cheered.
Not for long. The puck smacked the crossbar, then hit the post but never crossed the goal line. No goal. Canes fans groaned.
The Pens (18-12-6), in contrast, were taking care of business. And especially center Sidney Crosby, who is very good at his hockey business.
Crosby had three assists, twice setting up Jake Guentzel for goals after first spotting Kris Letting open for a shot and score.
The Canes’ slide continued. Carolina (14-15-5) has lost five of the last six, with a game against Boston on Sunday.
It will be “Whalers Night” at PNC Arena as the Canes put on Hartford Whalers throwback jerseys -- a proverbial tip of the cap to the franchise past. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour will care more about putting together 60 solid minutes, or more if need be, and getting a win in the last game of a five-game homestand heading into the Christmas break.
The Canes could be without Jordan Staal. The center left after the second period with an upper-body injury -- Staal recently missed five games recovering from a concussion.
On the Letang goal, Crosby carried the puck behind the Canes net past defenseman Justin Faulk before putting it on Letang’s stick. Make it Pens 1-0, at 8:41 of the first.
In the second period, more of the same. Crosby with the heavy lifting and perfect setup pass, Guentzel with the finish. Crosby and Guenztel clicked again late in the second, Crosby with a pass off the right wing.
Guentzel had his 14th and 15th goals of the season. The Pens had a 3-0 lead. The Canes had no answers.
Canes goalie Curtis McElhinney, making his first start since Dec. 5, made some nice stops against Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. But the Pens were too precise when Crosby had the puck his stick, breaking down the Canes in the offensive zone and taking advantage of misplays and defensive mistakes.
A power-play goal would have helped Carolina on Saturday. The Canes had their chances -- three power plays in the first two periods. None of the first three resulted in a shot on net and the Pens easily killed off a fourth penalty in the third period.
After the 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Canes captain Justin Williams questioned the team’s mental toughness. There was a closed-door meeting and some serious talk.
Brind’Amour also switched up the lines. Micheal Ferland went back on Sebastian Aho’s line with Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov, with four goals in his past four games, played on Staal’s line with Martinook.
But Murray, who has had his injury issues, stymied the Canes again. He’s 7-2-0 in his career against Carolina and 3-0 since returning from his lower-body injury.
Guentzel also continued his success against the Canes -- he had two goals and three assists in the four games last season.
The Pens, who have won their last three and five of six, have enjoyed their last seven games at PNC Arena, going 5-1-1. That can happen with Crosby in the lineup.
Comments