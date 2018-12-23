Sports

Derrick Rose to sit out vs. Thunder with sore ankle

The Associated Press

December 23, 2018 07:05 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose, left, drives around San Antonio Spurs' Davis Bertans during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in San Antonio.
OKLAHOMA CITY

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose was ruled out Sunday against Oklahoma City with a sore left ankle.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau made the announcement prior to the game.

Rose left Friday's game at San Antonio in the second quarter.

Rose has started the previous three games. He is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. Tyus Jones was slated to start in his place.

