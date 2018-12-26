Bears still see room to grow with playoffs approaching

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018 file photo Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy celebrates with his team after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago. The NFC North champion Chicago Bears are rolling along with eight wins in nine games and their first playoff appearance in eight years approaching. Coach Matt Nagy hopes they don’t hit their peak until their final game of the year. The Bears (11-4) head to Minnesota for the regular-season finale on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 with a shot at the No. 2 seed in the NFC and the first-round bye that comes with it. David Banks, file AP Photo