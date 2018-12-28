AP source: Angels fill void at catcher with Jonathan Lucroy

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum beats the tag of Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. A person with knowledge of the agreement says Lucroy has agreed to join the Los Angeles Angels. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Dec. 28, because the deal has not been announced by the Angels, who had no accomplished big-league catchers on their 40-man roster. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo