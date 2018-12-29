Vandy CB Williams bypassing senior season to enter NFL draft

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams (8) is chased by teammates after he intercepted a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Williams is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Williams revealed his plans via Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 29. The 6-foot-3 Williams finished his junior season with 61 tackles, four interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He was a second-team selection on The Associated Press all-SEC team and the coaches' all-SEC team. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo