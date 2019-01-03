Townes scores 28 as Bryant beats St. Francis (BKN) 76-66

Sabastian Townes had 28 points and Bryant closed on an 11-1 run as the Bulldogs beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 76-66 on Thursday night in the Northeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Townes made 7 of 14 from the field and 13 of 16 from the free-throw line. Byron Hawkins added 13 points, making 4-of-4 foul shots in the final 55 seconds, and Juan Cardenas had 12 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (4-8).
Glenn Sanabria hit a 3-pointer for St. Francis (8-6) to make it 65-all with 2:56 to play but the Terriers went 0 for 3 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, while Bryant hit 9-of-9 free throws, from there.
Sanabria and Jalen Jordan led St. Francis with 14 points apiece.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The Bulldogs made 21 of 42 from the field and set season highs for free throws made (32), free throws attempted (36) and free-throw percentage (.889).
Comments