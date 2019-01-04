Weekend PATH closures at World Trade Center set to begin

The suspension of weekend PATH service at the World Trade Center begins Saturday and is expected to last for the next two years.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the closure is needed to replace equipment and perform work on tunnels that were damaged in 2012's Superstorm Sandy.
The World Trade Center station will reopen on major holiday weekends.
While the work is in progress, World Trade Center-bound trains will terminate at Exchange Place. Passengers can get free ferry transfers from the Harborside Ferry Landing in Jersey City to the Brookfield Place Terminal in New York.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Passengers originating at Exchange Place will be required to pay their regular fare to receive a round-trip ferry transfer.
___
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey:
www.panynj.gov/StayOnTrack
Comments