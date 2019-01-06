Browns interview Colts’ Eberflus after wild-card playoff win

File-This is a 2018 file photo of Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. The Browns have interviewed Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who padded his coaching resume Saturday with an impressive playoff performance. Eberflus met with Cleveland general manager John Dorsey and other members of the Browns front office one day after his defense bottled up Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Colts’ 21-7 win in an AFC wild-card game. (AP Photo) AP