Alabama already among greatest college dynasties

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates after overtime of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, in Atlanta. Alabama already is the first team to win five AP titles in a span of less than 10 years. Winning a sixth against Clemson will left the Crimson Tide even further above other top college football dynasties and into the conversation for best runs in all of college sports. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo