Protestor tries to interrupt Clemson-Alabama national championship, is quickly removed

Moments after Clemson got an early touchdown against Alabama in the first quarter of the national championship game, a protestor had to be removed from the field.
A teen activist was taken into custody while carrying a sign to protest exploitation of animals.
Clemson’s A.J. Terrell intercepted Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa on the Crimson Tide’s third play from scrimmage and returned it for a score. Shortly after the play, the protestor somehow got onto the field. Initially, according to social media reports, on-field security didn’t notice her.
She was eventually carried away.
ESPN reporter Marty Smith got video.
