Sports

Protestor tries to interrupt Clemson-Alabama national championship, is quickly removed

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 07, 2019 09:26 PM

Moments after Clemson got an early touchdown against Alabama in the first quarter of the national championship game, a protestor had to be removed from the field.

A teen activist was taken into custody while carrying a sign to protest exploitation of animals.

Clemson’s A.J. Terrell intercepted Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa on the Crimson Tide’s third play from scrimmage and returned it for a score. Shortly after the play, the protestor somehow got onto the field. Initially, according to social media reports, on-field security didn’t notice her.

She was eventually carried away.

ESPN reporter Marty Smith got video.

