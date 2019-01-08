Brown nips Canisius 97-90 in OT behind Cambridge’s 31 points

Desmond Cambridge scored 31 points and hit 7 of 13 3-pointers and Brown beat Canisius 97-90 in overtime Tuesday night to win its fifth straight.
Tamenang Choh scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Obi Okolie added 15 points for the Bears (11-5), who scored 27 points off of 22 forced turnovers.
Brown scored five straight for an 89-86 lead with three minutes left in overtime, but Takal Molson's free throw cut it to 89-87. Okolie's layup with 27 seconds left put Brown up 95-87 before Molson's 3 cut the lead to five. Cambridge added two free throws and Canisius missed a 3 and two free throws before the buzzer.
Canisius led 37-35 at halftime, but trailed by as many as 10 in the second half. Isaiah Reese and Malik Johnson hit 3-pointers to put Canisius up 84-82 with 16 seconds left, but Choh's layuyp tied it at 84 at the end of regulation.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Johnson scored 19 points, Molson added 18, and Reese and Scott Hitchon had 15 apiece for the Golden Griffins (5-9).
Comments