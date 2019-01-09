Cowboys’ playoff trip to Rams is LA reunion for Tavon Austin

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tavon Austin (10) returns a punt for a long gain as Seattle Seahawks' Ed Dickson gives chase during an NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Austin’s fresh start with the Cowboys wasn’t much different than the stale final season the versatile receiver endured with the Los Angeles Rams. The difference is that Austin has a chance to change the feeling, against his former team no less, in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Cowboys traded for Austin during the draft, but he missed nine games after injuring a groin. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo