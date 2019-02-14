All-Star Weekend

RISING STARS CHALLENGE
WHEN: Friday, 9 p.m.
WHERE: Spectrum Center
TV: TNT
USA TEAM
Player, Team
Pos
Ht
Wt
School
Yr
31 Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn
C
6-11
237
Texas
1
35 Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento
F
6-11
234
Duke
R
2 i-Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers
G
6-6
190
UCLA
1
20 John Collins, Atlanta
F-C
6-10
235
Wake
Forest
1
5 De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento
G
6-3
175
Kentucky
1
13 Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis
F-C
6-11
242
Michigan
St.
R
20 r-Kevin Knox, New York
F
6-9
215
Kentucky
R
0 Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers
F
6-9
220
Utah
1
45 Donovan Mitchell, Utah
G
6-3
215
Louisville
1
0 Jayson Tatum, Boston
F
6-8
208
Duke
1
11 Trae Young, Atlanta
G
6-2
180
Oklahoma
R
WORLD TEAM
Player, Team
Pos
Ht
Wt
Country
Yr
3 OG Anunoby, Toronto
F
6-8
232
Britain
1
22 Deandre Ayton, Phoenix
C
7-1
250
Bahamas
R
8 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento
G
6-6
205
Serbia
1
77 Luka Doncic, Dallas
F-G
6-7
218
Slovenia
R
2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers
G
6-6
181
Canada
R
0 Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn
F
6-9
210
Latvia
R
24 Lauri Markkanen, Chicago
F
7-0
240
Finland
1
20 Josh Okogie, Minnesota
G
6-4
212
Nigeria
R
16 Cedi Osman, Cleveland
F
6-8
215
Turkey
1
25 Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
G-F
6-10
230
Australia
1
i-injured; r-replacement
