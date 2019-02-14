Sports

All-Star Weekend

RISING STARS CHALLENGE

WHEN: Friday, 9 p.m.

WHERE: Spectrum Center

TV: TNT

USA TEAM

Player, Team

Pos

Ht

Wt

School

Yr

31 Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn

C

6-11

237

Texas

1

35 Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento

F

6-11

234

Duke

R

2 i-Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers

G

6-6

190

UCLA

1

20 John Collins, Atlanta

F-C

6-10

235

Wake

Forest

1

5 De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento

G

6-3

175

Kentucky

1

13 Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis

F-C

6-11

242

Michigan

St.

R

20 r-Kevin Knox, New York

F

6-9

215

Kentucky

R

0 Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers

F

6-9

220

Utah

1

45 Donovan Mitchell, Utah

G

6-3

215

Louisville

1

0 Jayson Tatum, Boston

F

6-8

208

Duke

1

11 Trae Young, Atlanta

G

6-2

180

Oklahoma

R

WORLD TEAM

Player, Team

Pos

Ht

Wt

Country

Yr

3 OG Anunoby, Toronto

F

6-8

232

Britain

1

22 Deandre Ayton, Phoenix

C

7-1

250

Bahamas

R

8 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento

G

6-6

205

Serbia

1

77 Luka Doncic, Dallas

F-G

6-7

218

Slovenia

R

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers

G

6-6

181

Canada

R

0 Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn

F

6-9

210

Latvia

R

24 Lauri Markkanen, Chicago

F

7-0

240

Finland

1

20 Josh Okogie, Minnesota

G

6-4

212

Nigeria

R

16 Cedi Osman, Cleveland

F

6-8

215

Turkey

1

25 Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

G-F

6-10

230

Australia

1

i-injured; r-replacement

