Duke claims first No. 1 seed since 2015. The last time it happened, the Blue Devils won it all.

In the last three NCAA tournaments, Duke found itself swimming upstream against the bracket as it failed to secure a No. 1 seed.
All three times, having been awarded a No. 4 seed and a pair of No. 2 seeds, the Blue Devils fell short of the Final Four.
This season, for the first time since it’s national championship season in 2015, Duke not only starts on the top line, but at the top of the entire bracket.
Fresh off an ACC championship, the Blue Devils (29-5) are the No. 1 overall seed for tournament, playing in the East Region where they will begin play in Columbia, S.C., on Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Duke’s opponent will be a No. 16 seed, either Durham neighbor N.C. Central (18-15) or North Dakota State (18-15). Those teams play in First Four game on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, with the winner advancing to play Duke.
Since its fifth NCAA championship four years ago, Duke reached, in order, the rounds of 16, 32, and eight before being sent home over last three NCAA tournaments. Only one of those losses, in 2017 to South Carolina, came when the Blue Devils were the better seeded team.
This season, the Blue Devils played like one of the nation’s top teams for long stretches, starting 14-1. Duke was 23-2 on Feb. 20 when ACC player of the year Zion Williamson sprained his right knee during an 88-72 loss to North Carolina.
Williamson played just 36 seconds that night and missed the final five regular-season games. The Blue Devils went 3-3 in those six games to put itself in danger of failing below the No. 1 seed line on the NCAA tournament bracket.
But Williamson’s return allowed Duke to regain its look as a national championship contender. He scored 81 points over three games as Duke beat Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State on consecutive nights to win the ACC tournament.
The selection committee was impressed enough to declare Duke as the tournament favorite, awarding it the No. 1 overall seed.
Though starting center missed the ACC tournament recovering from a sprained knee, the Blue Devils played with confidence as its four freshmen starters, including Williamson, were back together.
“We got it back, we got the thing back rolling,” Duke freshman point guard Tre Jones said. “Hopefully we’ll get Marques back soon and be back full strength again and keep it rolling in the NCAA tournament.”
The ACC title is Duke’s second in the last three years. It’s 2017 squad became the first team to win four games in four days and claim the ACC tournament crown.
Seeded No. 2 in the East Region and No. 7 in the overall field that year by the selection committee, the Blue Devils were upset by No. 7 seed South Carolina, 88-81, in a second-round game at Greenville, S.C.
Duke junior Javin DeLaurier, a team captain, was a freshman on that team, which included three players who were first-round NBA Draft picks in that summer’s draft in sophomore Luke Kennard and freshmen Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles.
He said this year’s team still has hunger to add the sport’s biggest prize even after it’s championship accomplishment at the ACC tournament.
“We won this and it’s a great accomplishment for our team, obviously,” DeLaurier said. “But we want the next one really badly. We just know that the NCAA tournament is the same deal, 0-0. All it takes is one game, one game and you can get sent home. That’s the end of your season. I think this team will have something special. I think we have what it takes to win the national championship.”
Comments