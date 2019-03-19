Canes, PNC Arena host benefit game for Charles Ainsworth

The Carolina Hurricanes and PNC Arena will host a benefit game for wounded Raleigh Police Officer Charles Ainsworth and his family on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.
The game will feature the RPD Blueliners, a team of Raleigh police officers coached by Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, and the NC Leatherheads, a team of local firefighters coached by former Canes forward Erik Cole.
The event is open to the public and no ticket is required, although voluntary cash donations will be accepted at the door.
The Canes are donating the use of the arena and support personnel, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Officer Ainsworth and his family.
