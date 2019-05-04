Trio tied for lead after weather delays play at Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy finds Quail Hollow Club greens firm and tricky Rory McIlroy says that he has found the greens at Quail Hollow Club the most challenging this week due to the firmness and trickiness in play. McIlroy finished the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at -6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rory McIlroy says that he has found the greens at Quail Hollow Club the most challenging this week due to the firmness and trickiness in play. McIlroy finished the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at -6.

It appears that the Wells Fargo Championship, plagued by two lengthy weather delays Saturday, is going to get a memorable final round.

Three players – Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen and Max Homa – share the third-round lead at 11-under par, with several more in contention just a shot or two behind.

It took the leaders until nearly dark to finish their rounds at Quail Hollow Club, after play had been suspended twice earlier for a total of more than two hours due to severe weather.

Max Homa leads the Wells Fargo Championship, which has been delayed twice Saturday afternoon by severe weather. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

None of the three leaders played exceptionally well Saturday, at least not by the standards they set Thursday and Friday. Homa surrendered sole possession of the lead when he bogeyed the 18th hole for a 1-under 70. Dufner, the second-round leader, had back-to-back bogeys late in his round. Two later birdies allowed him to finish at even-par 71. And Dahmen survived a potentially crippling double bogey on the par-4 sixth hole for a 70.

But they had enough of a cushion to start the day to fend off the likes of Pat Perez, who shot a 5-under 66 and is a stroke back at 10-under. Then there’s two-time Wells Fargo winner Rory McIlroy alone in fifth at 9-under after a 3-under 68. Justin Rose also shot 68 and is another stroke back at 8-under.

The first weather delay lasted 1 hour 11 minutes, from 3:37 p.m. to 4:48. When another set of storms moved in about 30 minutes later, play was stopped and the course evacuated. Play resumed at 6:24 p.m. after a 1-hour, 6-minute delay.

Jason Dufner, left, rubs his head as he walks with fans after third-round play of the Wells Fargo Championship was suspended for the first time due to inclement weather at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte on Saturday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

So, the final-round contenders are a good mix of young players who haven’t been in this position before (Homa and Dahmen) to go against established stars who have multiple career victories and a few major championships among them (Dufner, McIlroy and Rose).

“All you can ask for is a chance,” Homa said.

Worth mentioning

▪ Saturday was McIlroy’s 30th birthday. Fans serenaded him with “Happy Birthday” more than once. “I really felt the love out there,” he said.

▪ The best round of the day belonged to Sergio Garcia, whose 6-under 65 launched up the leaderboard and into a tie for ninth with Rickie Fowler, Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor and Patrick Reed at 6-under for the tournament.

▪ Paul Casey had a 66, thanks largely to eagles on the seventh and 14th holes. He’s tied for seventh with Seamus Power at 7-under for the tournament and four behind the leaders.

“Rare I have two eagles in a round of golf,” Casey said. “I need another one of those tomorrow. The guys are a little big too far ahead of me right now.”

They said it

“Very easily I could have put my shoulders down.” — Garcia, on his recovery from a 73 on Friday to his 6-under 65 Saturday.

“The first delay actually did me well. I was sort of stuck in neutral.” — McIlroy.